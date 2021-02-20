What is the impact of the crisis for tenants?

Eddie Jacquemart The health crisis immediately turned into a financial crisis for families. And it is growing. Donors say there are still few unpaid rent, but what we see in the stairwells are worried families turning to food aid. For the moment, they are trying to pay their rent as a priority, but it will not last. The announcement of the extension of the winter break is positive, but it remains scandalous in the current situation to imagine putting people on the streets from June. The minister justifies herself by explaining that rents are a source of income. In this country, we continue to put property rights before human rights. Even in the social park, we see difficulties. A charter was signed in May between tenant organizations and the Social Union for Housing (USH), which represents all social landlords. It was a first step, even if it had great difficulty in establishing itself at the local level. There have been various responses. Certain donors, to be welcomed, immediately did a lot to help families; others dragged their feet.

Can HLMs fulfill their mission?

Eddie Jacquemart The French social housing model is threatened by the reforms taken since 2017. We first drained the cash flow of HLM organizations to save budget. It was then the reduction of 5 euros in housing aid (APL), then the drain on the budget of social landlords, wrongly called reduction of solidarity rent (RLS). These budget cuts immediately had consequences on the maintenance of buildings and work. Scheduled rehabilitations had to be stopped.

Then there was the Elan law, which wanted to push low-cost housing to compensate for these losses by selling housing, which is the beginning of the privatization of social housing. These reforms were facilitated by the differences within the HLM movement, and the weight taken by social enterprises for housing (ESH), some of which would like to become companies like others with shareholders. Today, we are witnessing a third wave of attacks against the HLM model. In the latest reports commissioned by the Minister of Housing, there are indications that we want to push French social housing towards a residual model, that is to say reserved only for those who are most in need. We want it to keep its generalist dimension, that is to say that it is open to as many people as possible, within the limits of the ceilings.

Why is there not enough accommodation for all applicants?

Eddie Jacquemart The problem is, there is a traffic jam. When we see that 600,000 public housing units that should have been built in the name of SRU were not, we understand the lack of affordable housing offers. There is also the problem of economic crises. Before, there were residential routes. Lots of people passed by the HLM, then left. But now we stay there. To fight against this phenomenon, we must also work on the price of the private sector. The rent control would make it possible to limit this phenomenon that we are witnessing, for example in the Paris region, in which people prefer to stay in low-cost housing, because they know that, even by paying a surcharge, it will always be cheaper than in the private. As long as the situation is like this and the construction remains insufficient, the traffic jam in the social park will continue.