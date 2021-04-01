330,000 families were funded, but now it’s over: since April, only families who have already signed a purchase contract or received a building permit can submit applications. An extension is not planned.

Saxony, Schkeuditz: View of the Unger model house park in the Dölzig district of Schkeuditz. Different prefabricated houses from different manufacturers are located here. Image: dpa

M.ore than 330,000 families have fulfilled their dream of owning a home with the Baukindergeld in the past two and a half years. This means that around seven billion euros have been used up nationwide, as the responsible development bank KfW announced to the German press agency. According to the Ministry of the Interior, no further extension is currently planned. Since April, applications can only be made by families who have already signed a purchase contract or received a building permit in March.

The Baukindergeld is similar to the previous home ownership allowance. Parents and single parents who build a house or buy a property have been able to benefit since September 2018. An annual income limit applies, which is 90,000 euros for a child and higher for larger families. There is then 12,000 euros per child, paid out in ten annual installments of 1200 euros. A total of 9.9 billion euros are available.

You apply within six months after moving into your new home. This will be possible for the last time on December 31, 2023 – but only if the contracts were signed by the end of March 2021.