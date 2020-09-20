French secularism, resulting from the law of 1905, prohibited the financing of worship by the State. However, dioceses obtained, during confinement, loans guaranteed by the State. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cathedral of Créteil (Val-de-Marne) was thus deprived of its 300 faithful and, in turn, of 60,000 euros on the sale of candles. “In the first half of 2020, we lost around 22% of our turnover on candles”, believes Philippe Guyard, bursar of the diocese of Créteil.

In total, the cathedral lost 500,000 euros. So, the diocesan association turned to its bank, which offered it a special loan during the confinement. The process is simple: the loan is 90% guaranteed by the state, but if the diocese fails to repay the money after a year, then the public treasury reimburses the bank. A practice prohibited by the law of 1905. For Bercy, the banks confused religious associations with associations of the 1901 type. The latter, for their part, are entitled to loans guaranteed by the State.