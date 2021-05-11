The State Duma will soon announce new rules to tighten arms trafficking. Anatoly Vyborny, deputy chairman of the lower chamber committee on security and combating corruption, told about this in an interview with Izvestia. … These norms may include strengthening control over the dissemination of information about Columbines on the Internet, raising the age of possession of a weapon, the emergence of the responsibility of doctors who issue certificates to its future owners, as well as a special psychological examination.

“The doctor does not bear any responsibility”

– Vladimir Putin instructed the Rosgvardia to toughen the legislation on the types of weapons that may be in civilian circulation among the population, taking into account the type of small arms used by the attacker in Kazan. In this regard, what measures should be taken and will the State Duma participate in this?

– Of course, we will work out all the options for toughening the legislation in the field of arms trafficking. Think that a number of proposals will be announced by us in the near future …

Law enforcement officers at a school in Kazan, where unidentified persons opened fire Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– Do I need to raise the age of acquiring weapons?

– Many questions today are debatable and deserve attention. First of all, it is necessary to reconsider the age at which the right to own a weapon should come. At the same time, I emphasize, this should not apply to those who served in the army. … Since if we have already entrusted a citizen with weapons and the right to defend the Motherland, then he should be outside this legal regulation.

Today experts from many countries of the world, not only Russia, are sounding the alarm. There is a big problem called late psychological maturation. The child’s body has grown, but the psyche does not have time. This is a global trend now … Therefore, of course, it is premature to grant the right to own a gun between the ages of 18 and 20. But, I repeat, I am not talking about those who do military service and are under constant control, but only about those who did not serve. They have a completely different resistance to stress. If they are unsuitable for military service in peacetime, then they have problems with either health or mental health.

Therefore, the need to raise the age to 21 is one of the debatable questions to which we have to answer. In addition, it appears today it is necessary to strengthen the responsibility for the illegal circulation of weapons, and on the other the responsibility of those who are directly or indirectly related to the issuance of a permit to own weapons … Because today a person comes to a doctor, he formally puts a seal on him, and he receives a certificate that gives him the right to a weapon. Wherein the doctor who issued this document does not bear any responsibility …

On the other hand, we cannot endlessly increase responsibility … Therefore, rather it is necessary to raise the question of citizens undergoing a special examination for sanity and stress resistance … So that the regulator has no doubts that he gives permission for weapons to a person without deviations.

Law enforcement officer at a school in Kazan Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– Is it necessary, in your opinion, to tighten the rules of admission to schools, where today, as it turned out, it is not difficult to carry weapons?

– The problem is this. Any school is a protected object. This protection should be provided by professionals. We still have in 2015, the Ministry of Labor approved the professional standard: “employee for ensuring the protection of educational organizations.” There is such a profession … This is not a voluntary and optional standard. As time shows, the quality of security of facilities, where it is really required, is on a completely different level.

Now everyone knows – and the customer, and control organizations, and supervisory authorities, what to ask the guard: age, physical and psychological training, how he orients himself on the object of education … After all, what is a security post. This is a modern complex where there is a video surveillance system, monitors on which the situation outside and inside the object is viewed, metal detectors, an alarm button, direct communication with the Russian Guard, law enforcement agencies, school management and at least two professional security guards who know children by sight …

It is impossible for an outsider to pass through such a security post, and even with a weapon or stabbing and cutting objects. As practice shows, such incidents do not occur at such facilities.

“Protection not of property, but of people”

– That is, in the Kazan school, all this was violated?

– There was nothing of this at all, not even professional security guards. …

– Maybe then it is worth strengthening the inspection of schools? What to do in this situation?

– The standard “employee for ensuring the protection of educational institutions” should become mandatory. This is the first thing. Second, funding for school safety issues should not be declarative … And, of course, now we are working to improve the protection legislation and shift the emphasis in it. A security officer should be focused on protecting not property, but people …

– Is it possible to support the proposal of the leader of the Just Russia faction, Sergei Mironov, who declared the need to return the death penalty to the Criminal Code for the murder of children?

– I think that it is unrealizable. There are many reasons. Firstly, when we talk about the death penalty, we must always remember that there is such a thing as a “miscarriage of justice” … And we need to think more not about endlessly increasing criminal penalties, but about taking measures to avoid such incidents.

The situation at the gymnasium No. 175 on Jaudata Faizi Street in Kazan Photo: Izvestia / Oleg Kazantsev

– The Kazan shooter was armed with a Turkish Hatsan Escort rifle. Previously, this weapon was used by a schoolboy from Kerch, Vladislav Roslyakov. Do you think this is a coincidence?

– The fact is that the Turkish gun is one of the cheapest. In my opinion, affordable price – this is the main reason for using this gun with both shooters …

– In the United States, more liberal legislation on the circulation of weapons and similar incidents occur there all the time. Some time ago, we were all horrified by the Columbines, and now it has begun to happen with us. What changed?