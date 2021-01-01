The law on freezing the funded part of the pension until the end of 2023 came into force on Friday, January 1. It is assumed that this will reduce the size of the transfer from the federal budget to the Pension Fund budget by 669.3 billion rubles.

The law on freezing the funded pension was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 8. Prior to this, the document was adopted by the State Duma and the Federation Council.

The contributions of Russians to the funded part of their pension (six percent of salary) were frozen in 2014, at the beginning of the crisis over the conflict over Ukraine and Western sanctions. Since then, this money has been sent to the insurance part, that is, spent on payments to current pensioners.

Six years ago, it was assumed that the freeze would be one-time. The government’s economic bloc criticized a possible increase in the moratorium, but since then the rule has been invariably extended.

Earlier, in November, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on social policy, Valery Ryazansky, explained why the work on the bill on a guaranteed pension plan (GPP) was unnecessarily delayed. According to him, the main problems of the reform, which will give the state cheap resources to invest in the economy, are low incomes of citizens and their distrust of the authorities’ promises in the field of pensions.