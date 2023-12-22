Congress approved the 2024 Budget this Friday (Dec 22) with a section that allocates R$5.9 billion to the Electoral Fund

The president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), criticized this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) the amount of R$ 5.9 billion for the Electoral Fund. The section was included in the LOA (Annual Budget Law) project of 2024 and approved in a joint session with deputies and senators this Friday afternoon (Dec 22). “It is a mistake for us to establish a value for municipal elections within the parameters of a general election for president, governor, senator and deputy”the senator told journalists after the approval of the Budget. “The will of the majority is valid. We have to respect this advantage of the majority”, he completed. Earlier, Pacheco had declared that allocating $5.9 billion to the so-called Fundão was a “error”. The alternative he defended was to return to the amount foreseen by the government for the Special Campaign Financing Fund, which was R$939.3 million. However, he was defeated.