The truck driver who killed Davide Rebellin in November 2022 was arrested: the closeness of the authorities to the champion’s family

A very important turning point on the case related to the death of Davide Rebellin it just arrived today. The 62-year-old German truck driver who had overwhelmed the cycling champion with his vehicle was arrested by the German authorities, after accepting the European arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Vicenza.

These days the cycling world is in complete shock over the dramatic passing of Gino Mader. 26-year-old Bahraini champion Victorius lost his life following a terrible fall in which he became involved during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerlandwhich is being run right now.

At the same time, a news which concerns another two-wheeled champion, who unfortunately had the same tragic fate as Mader last November. This is Davide Rebellin.

The former Italian cyclist was hit by a truck while training in the streets of his home, in Veneto, near Montebello Vicenzaand there was no escape for him.

Driving the heavy vehicle was a 62 year old German truck driverWolfgang Rieke, who had stopped after the impact, which he had become aware of, got out of the vehicle and approached Davide, now lifeless on the ground, to then get back on board the truck and leave lose track of him walking away.

Arrested the man who caused the death of Davide Rebellin

The Vicenza prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation on the accident, which in a very short time had led to excellent results.

Thanks to the images of the cameras in the area and the testimonies of some present, it was indeed possible to go back to mana 62-year-old German already known to the police for other traffic offences.

Despite being identified, the man did not go to jail immediately, because in Germany, his country, where he had returned after the accident, the crime of vehicular homicide is not foreseen.

After months, however, one arrived breakthrough. The German police, who carried out the investigation together with the Italian and European authorities, found the elements necessary to indict the man and arrest him.

The action of the Carabinieri of Vicenza was fundamental, who in January had gone to Germany to the place where the lorry was kept after the seizure and had found on it gods clear clues of the vehicle’s involvement in the crash.

The colonel Giuseppe MoscatiProvincial Commander of the Carabinieri of Vicenza, said he was satisfied with the work of his soldiers and renewed the closeness, on the part of the whole Arma, to the family of Davide Rebellin.