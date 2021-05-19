Fundamental rights The upheaval of 30 years explains Päivi Räsänen’s accusations

A pig hanging on the cross caused a verdict of blasphemy back in the 1970s, but now Päivi Räsänen, who appeals to religious freedom, is being charged with incitement against a group of people. The most conservative believers may soon have to smoke their gay speeches.
In court criminal charges will soon be dealt with, as a result of which the most conservative believers may have to change their public speeches about sexual minorities.
The accused is a Member of the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen. He is a former chairman of his party and was previously responsible, as interior minister, for directing and supervising policing, among other things.
