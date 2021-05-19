Fundamental rights The upheaval of 30 years explains Päivi Räsänen’s accusations

A pig hanging on the cross caused a verdict of blasphemy back in the 1970s, but now Päivi Räsänen, who appeals to religious freedom, is being charged with incitement against a group of people. The most conservative believers may soon have to smoke their gay speeches.

The work of the artist Harro Koskinen’s Pig Messiah brought him a final verdict of blasphemy in 1974. Päivi Räsänen’s hate crime charges will be evaluated in the courts in the near future.

In court criminal charges will soon be dealt with, as a result of which the most conservative believers may have to change their public speeches about sexual minorities.

The accused is a Member of the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen. He is a former chairman of his party and was previously responsible, as interior minister, for directing and supervising policing, among other things.