Fundamental rights The coronavirus showed how solid national borders are still – Now a pandemic will change mobility perhaps permanently, says professor of geography

The coronavirus showed how solid national borders are still – Now a pandemic will change mobility perhaps permanently, says professor of geography

Human freedom of movement is a fundamental right, but the restrictive measures taken because of the coronavirus have hardly aroused gravel sounds. However, one concern is that the restrictions will remain, even if the risk of the spread of the infectious disease recedes, says Professor of Geography Anssi Paasi.

According to research, the biggest reason for border fences is not the eradication of human trafficking or terrorism, but the control of migration flows, says Professor Anssi Paasi. “At the same time, however, it has been noted that mobility cannot be eliminated by being controlled.”­

Of the year in the beginning it was still easy to live in a bubble within which the world appeared boundless and open.

With the right kind of passport and enough money, you could go to almost any corner of the world. There was no shortage of options.