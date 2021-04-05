L.For a long time it was unclear whether or not fully vaccinated people could continue to transmit the coronavirus. The Robert Koch Institute has now confirmed that this is no longer the case 15 days after the second vaccination at the latest. This eliminates the justification for further restricting their fundamental rights. At the end of last year, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) decided against special rights for vaccinated people.

But there can be no talk of special rights or privileges for vaccinated people, it is only a matter of withdrawing restrictions on fundamental rights. This is not a social benefit of a paternalistic state, but just and fair and inevitable.

Whether this is considered unfair by those who have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated is irrelevant for the time being. Those who have not yet been vaccinated could at best turn against the current Corona vaccination ordinance. However, it is questionable whether such lawsuits have any prospect of success and whether a violation of the right to equal treatment can be proven.

Develop a vaccination certificate

When vaccinated people no longer need tests to enter shops or use body-hugging services at the hairdresser’s or in the beauty salon, they need a forgery-proof proof of vaccination. Developing it will be urgently needed during the lockdown that is sure to come.

Because the third wave has to be broken in the coming weeks. In addition, the countries must be able to differentiate the opening steps according to person. In countries that have previously required a negative test, this would be easy to do if the vaccination certificate was used as an entry ticket instead.

It is still unclear how to deal with people who can be proven to have corona. Because they should not be vaccinated until six months after the infection at the earliest. As long as their immunity against other, as yet unknown mutants has not been proven beyond doubt, they would have to continue to be treated as unvaccinated.