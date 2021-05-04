D.he federal cabinet has decided to relax the corona rules for fully vaccinated and convalescent people. As Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) announced, the regulation was approved by circulation on Wednesday. “The rule of law does not only apply in good weather, but is particularly important in times of crisis,” said the minister. If the risk of virus transmission is greatly reduced in those who have been fully vaccinated and recovered, this must be taken into account in the measures. “We have now implemented this.”

According to this, vaccinated and convalescent people should no longer need a negative test if, for example, they go shopping or want to go to the hairdresser. Even after the regulation comes into force, they may meet privately without any restrictions. Exit restrictions then no longer apply to them either. After the cabinet, the Bundestag and Bundesrat still have to approve the ordinance. There are indications that this can happen this week.

Parts of the opposition had already approved the resolution beforehand. “We will agree to this regulation,” announced Green Group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt. “What has been presented now makes sense as a step.” At the same time, one can still discuss in many places, for example how it is with outdoor sports for vaccinated people. In addition, it must be ensured that the proof of vaccination can be provided in a forgery-proof manner.

Simultaneously, relief for vaccinated and convalescents was planned in several federal states. Saxony, for example, equates people who have been fully vaccinated against Corona and those who have recovered from May 10th in many points with those who tested negative. Saxony’s Health Minister Petra Köpping (SPD) said on Tuesday in Dresden after a cabinet meeting. In addition, the opening of outdoor catering and relaxation for the tourism industry are planned subject to conditions if the seven-day incidence in a region is below 100 for five days.

Holidays are then possible again at campsites and in holiday apartments, but with an incidence below 50 also in pensions and hotels. If the number of infections is higher, the so-called “Federal Emergency Brake” continues to apply through the Infection Protection Act.

The southernmost federal state is also introducing relief: As of this Thursday, Bavaria will equate people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with those who have tested negative. Among other things, people with a full corona vaccination should be exempted from test obligations and from the nightly exit restrictions. Fully vaccinated persons are not included in the maximum number of contacts allowed.