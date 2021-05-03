NAfter the most recent Prime Minister’s Conference, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said a remarkable sentence: “Is there a right to party celebrations? There is no such thing, not even for vaccinated people. “

It was a casual sentence, and Spahn pronounced it as one would mention a very remote, almost comical objection to one’s own politics, in order to clear it up in the same breath. Instead, according to the Federal Minister of Health, one must “distinguish between two things”.

One is “freedom restrictions, exit restrictions, for example, contact restrictions that, the lawyers agree,” are actually no longer permissible for vaccinated persons. The other is the claim to celebrate parties.