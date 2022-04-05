The moment the Type 1 or type 2 diabetes has its debut, it is important to promptly carry out a medical examination: “Diabetes is known to impair the health of blood vessels in the retina, and these vascular changes cause no symptoms in the early stages.“Explained the doctor Jeffrey Sundstrom, ophthalmologist and retinal specialist at the Penn State Health Eye Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“It is extremely important to detect any changes in advance so that steps can be taken to prevent vision loss, and the way to do this is with an annual eye exam that measures the parameters of dilation.“, Stated in a press release the Penn State.

Eye examination and diabetes: why it is so important

With diabetes, blood vessels in the retina often leak and bleed, and this can trigger swelling of the macula, the part of the retina at the back of the eye that is responsible for central vision.: “Severe vision loss due to diabetes can occur when abnormal blood vessels grow in the retina and vitreous “, Sundstrom explained.

“These abnormal blood vessels can lead to bleeding in the back of the eye and even cause a type of retinal detachment. If any of these conditions go untreated, they can lead to progressive vision loss as well blindness“, continued the expert.

More than half of people with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness in the United States, where less than half of diabetic patients have an annual eye exam.

Pregnant women diagnosed with gestational diabetes must also undergo a thorough checkup as they too run the risk of experiencing diabetic retinopathy. In this case, the vision and eye health check should be repeated often during pregnancy.

If an eye problem occurs, do not be alarmed as there are several therapies that successfully treat any pathology, such as laser and drug treatments, as long as the problem is discovered promptly.

Individuals who have just discovered that they have had diabetes should both have an annual dilated eye examination and perform other tests that allow them to monitor and reduce the risk of losing their sight due to serious complications such as a heart attack or a stroke.

It is important to have a hemoglobin A1C, A test which indicates whether blood sugar levels are under control. For diabetics, the goal is less than 6.5%; It is also essential to measure blood pressure and cholesterol, which should be below 200 mg / dL.

“Patients should work with their primary care physician to optimize all three ABCs and see their eye doctor for annual diabetic retinopathy screening exams“, Sundstrom recommended:”The key to maintaining good eyesight is a good relationship with both your primary care physician and your eye doctor“. By managing their diabetes and having an annual eye exam, most patients diagnosed with diabetes can maintain good eyesight.

People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes are at increased risk for ocular complications as well peripheral neuropathies and are in greater danger of blindness than people without diabetes.

It is also important not to create too many alarms and to specify that most individuals with diabetes have nothing but minor eye problems over the years. The fundamental point is not to forget to carry out regular checks, so as to reduce minor problems.If, on the other hand, you were to face a serious pathology, there are excellent therapies that give good results if applied at the onset of any pathology.

In order to be aware of the problems of any eye disorders, it is important to know how the eye works. The eye is in fact covered by a resistant, clear and curved external membrane: it is the cornea, which focuses the light while protecting the eye itself.

After light has passed through the cornea, it moves through a space called the anterior chamber (which is filled with a protective fluid called aqueous humor), through the pupil (which is a hole in the iris, the colored part of the eye), and then through a lens that focuses more.

Finally, the light passes through another fluid-filled chamber in the center of the eye (the vitreous) and reaches the back of the eye, the retina. The retina records images focused on it and converts those images into electrical signals, which the brain receives and decodes.A part of the retina specializes in capturing the finest details. This tiny area of ​​extremely sharp vision is called the macula. Blood vessels in and behind the retina feed the macula.

As has already been said, people diagnosed with diabetes are more likely to suffer from particular eye conditions. Specifically, glaucoma can occur compared to people without diabetes. The longer a person lives with diabetes, the more commonly they will experience glaucoma as they age.

Glaucoma occurs when pressure builds up in the eye. The pressure teases the blood vessels that carry blood to the retina and optic nerve. Vision is gradually lost as the retina and nerve are damaged. However, there are several therapies for the treatment of glaucoma: drug therapies to reduce the pressure in the eyes, or surgery.

Another disease that people with diabetes are at greater risk of contracting than non-diabetic people is cataract. People with diabetes also tend to get cataracts at a young age and it progresses faster in them. With cataracts, the lens of the eye becomes “tarnishes“, Compromising sight.

A useful precaution not to bother a mild cataract is to wear sunglasses more often and use anti-reflective lenses in the glasses. For cataracts that greatly interfere with vision, doctors usually remove the lens from the eye and replace it with a new artificial lens.

In people with diabetes, the retinopathy it can worsen after lens removal and glaucoma can begin to develop. Diabetic retinopathy is an umbrella term used for all retinal disorders caused by diabetes. There are two main types of retinopathy: non-proliferative and proliferative.

In non-proliferative retinopathy, the most common form of retinopathy, the capillaries at the back of the eye swell and form bags. Nonproliferative retinopathy can go through three stages (mild, moderate and severe), as more and more blood vessels become blocked.

In some people, retinopathy progresses over several years to a more severe form called proliferative retinopathy. In this form, the blood vessels are so damaged that they close. In response, new blood vessels begin to grow in the retina. These new vessels are weak and can leak blood, impairing vision. The new blood vessels can also cause scar tissue to grow. After scar tissue shrinks, it can distort the retina or move it away from its location – a condition called retinal detachment.

Although retinopathy does not usually cause vision loss at this stage, the capillary walls can lose the ability to control the passage of substances between the blood and the retina. Fluid can leak into the part of the eye where focus occurs, the macula.

When the macula swells with fluid, a condition called macula edema, vision becomes blurred and can be lost altogether. Although nonproliferative retinopathy does not usually require treatment, macular edema must be treated, but fortunately, treatment is generally effective in halting and sometimes reversing vision loss.

According to Dr. Edoardo Ligabuehead of the ophthalmology service of Italian Diagnostic Center: “A very frequent occurrence is cataract, given by an irreversible loss of transparency of the lens.

In practice, light passes with difficulty through a lens of the eye, causing glare and worsening of vision. Nowadays, cataracts can be operated on with a femtosecond laser surgery that allows rapid recovery with minimal invasiveness.

In any case, diabetes can make the operative course more complicated by promoting inflammatory phenomena and slowing down the reparative processes“.

“Not only that: at the retinal level we can have arterial occlusion (abrupt closure of an artery) or venous thrombosis (closure of a vein) involving part or all of the retina, resulting in damage comparable to that of diabetic retinopathy.“, Continued the expert.

Insisting therefore on a certain constancy in scheduling an annual eye examination at a trained specialist is not a warning to neglect or park in marginal tasks, but a duty towards one’s health that it will improve the quality of life of those living with a difficult disease such as diabetes.