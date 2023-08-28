The VII Mediterranean Flamenco Festival will bring together Manuel Liñán, Mercedes de Córdoba, Vicente Soto and the winners of Cante de las Minas in Murcia and Alicante. The contest, organized by the Mediterranean Foundation, will be held between October 26 and November 25, 2023 at the Alicante and Murcia venues. The program consists of five shows, a master class, two conferences, the series of documentary screenings and the photography contest and exhibition.

Encarna Anillo and Pituquete (Alicante, October 26, 8:00 p.m.; Murcia, October 27, 9:00 p.m.) will take a tour of some of the most characteristic songs from Cádiz in the bay: Alegrías, Tientos Tangos, Soleá, Tanguillos and Bulerías.

Flamenco dancer Mercedes de Córdoba (Murcia, November 3, 8:30 p.m.; Alicante, November 4, 7:00 p.m.) will present her show ‘Sí, quiero’ and offer a flamenco dance master class.

For his part, bailaor Manuel Liñan (Murcia, November 17, 8:30 p.m.; Alicante, November 18, 7:00 p.m.) will arrive at the Festival with his show ‘Baile de Autor’.

The VII edition of the Festival, the Winners Gala of the LXII International Festival of Cante de las Minas, will take place in Murcia on November 10, at 8:30 p.m., and in Alicante, on November 11, at 7:00 p.m. And Vicente Soto will take the stage with ‘Herencia’, a sound manifesto that includes everything from primitive flamenco songs to the most avant-garde.

Embody Ring.







flamenco photography contest



The director of the Festival, Javier Serrano, highlights that one of the objectives when programming the Mediterranean Flamenco Festival is to “present a wide and high-level range of this art: singing and dancing, film projections, master classes, conferences , international photography contest, and combining styles and styles with outstanding national flamenco figures who have achieved international success». The aesthetics and plasticity of flamenco represent “a very interesting raw material for photography”, points out Serrano, which is why the Fundación Mediterráneo will once again call the festival’s photography contest, whose submission period will be open until September 22.

Luis Boyer, president of Fundación Mediterráneo, points out that “the seventh edition of the Festival Flamenco Mediterráneo is a commitment by the Foundation to jondo art and to some of the most influential names in flamenco”. In addition, “this year we are launching a new collaboration with the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas: the recent winners of the La Unión awards will perform together in a show.”



Manuel Linan.







Encarna Anillo and Pituquete, at the inauguration



This VII edition will start on October 26 in Alicante and on October 27 in Murcia, with the conference ‘The keys to flamenco photography’, given by Javier Serrano himself. After the presentation, the first performance of the Festival will take place, with the singer Encarna Anillo and the guitarist Pituquete. This concert opens a new type of shows within the event: Carmen Linares, godmother of the Mediterranean Flamenco Festival and 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, will propose flamenco artists of indisputable quality each year but who are not well-known among the general public. Linares’ first recommendation has been the Cádiz-born cantaora Encarna Anillo and the Chilean guitarist Andrés Hernández, Pituquete.

Begoña Cervera will offer, for her part, the conference ‘The art of the flamenco shoe’ in Alicante, on November 9, at 7:00 p.m. The second conference of the VII Mediterranean Flamenco Festival will be led by this artisan shoemaker. The flamenco shoe is an essential element of flamenco dancing, not only because it is part of the clothing, but because it is key to percussion. The sound of heeling is an essential section of flamenco rhythm.

Tickets and subscription



The Mediterranean Flamenco Festival will celebrate its VII edition from October 26 to November 25, 2023, at the headquarters of the Fundación Mediterráneo in Alicante (Avda. Doctor Gadea, 1) and Murcia (C/Escultor Nicolás Salzillo, 7). Tickets for the shows can be purchased at the box office and through the Foundation’s website. You can also purchase a subscription for the entire Festival, which guarantees entry to the shows, a pass to the documentary cycle and guaranteed access to the rest of the events scheduled within the contest.