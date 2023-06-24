The Global Environment Facility will meet in Brasilia next week; will be the 1st board meeting outside of Washington

One of the most traditional funds on the planet for environmental preservation, the GEF (Global Environment Facility), will meet in Brasilia next week. It must deliberate on the allocation of around US$ 90 million (R$ 430 million) for environmental preservation in Brazil. The information is from CNN.

The resources are part of a total of US$ 1.4 billion that should be allocated to 50 projects in 136 of the 185 countries that make up the Fund. This is the 1st time that the Board meets outside its headquarters, in Washington (USA).

This would be the 1st allocation of resources out of a total of US$ 5.3 billion to be allocated to projects over the next 4 years. According to Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO of the GEF, Brazil was chosen to host the meeting because it is “meaningful for the partnership”.

“Brazil has been one of the countries with the greatest impact, the most efficient in terms of expected results in the partnership with the fund.,” Rodriguez told CNN.

this will be the 64th meeting of the council. It will be held from June 26th to 29th at the Brasil 21 Events and Conventions Center. here.

About the GEF

The Global Environment Facility fund was created in 1991. At the time, it was a pilot program that had US$ 1 billion in World Bank resources to promote environmental preservation.

The GEF is currently one of the largest funders of environmental projects in the world. Over 3 decades, the GEF has provided more than US$22 billion and mobilized US$120 billion in co-financing for more than 5,000 national and regional projects.