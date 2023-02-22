By Nayara Figueiredo and Laís Morais

SAO PAULO/SAO SEBASTIÃO (Reuters) – The heavy rains that hit the north coast of São Paulo last weekend have already left 46 dead, the state government said in a note on Tuesday, while the work to rescue victims and people islands goes hand in hand with efforts to clear roads and highways.

Of the total fatalities, 45 were found in the city of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

Seven bodies were identified and released for burial, two adult men, two adult women and three children. Another 1,730 people are displaced and 766 were displaced across the state.

“It is really difficult, it is regrettable. We are looking for our mother underground without knowing if she is there or if she is not, ”said Bianca de Jesus to Reuters during the searches in São Sebastião.

She said she has been looking for her missing mother on Barra do Sahy beach since Sunday.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that a Navy field hospital will be built starting on Thursday to care for the victims of the disaster.

The arrival of an Atlantic Multipurpose Airship should make it possible to create a structure to reinforce medical care and relieve hospitals in the region that are prioritizing more serious cases, he said at a press conference this Tuesday.

“There are up to 300 infirmary beds, also counting on health professionals from orthopedics, internal medicine, traumatology and psychiatrist”, said the governor.

The State Department of Health reported that 20 adults and six children who were victims of the rains were treated, so far, at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast (HRLN). Of this total, seven were in serious condition and 13 stable.

Another two patients were discharged from hospital and two women, one pregnant and one recently given birth, were transferred to Stella Maris Hospital. This Tuesday afternoon (21), an eight-year-old child was transferred to the São José dos Campos Regional Hospital. Another child, also 8 years old, would be transferred to the same unit.

According to the secretary, the state health units in the region are on alert to receive the possible victims of the disaster. Other hospitals in Baixada Santista, Alto Tietê and the Capital are also able to receive the wounded.

ROADS

Regarding the impact on traffic, the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) partially released points that were previously completely obstructed on the Rio-Santos highway (SP-055), in the section between São Sebastião and Ubatuba.

There is still a total ban on the Dr highway. Manoel Hyppólito Rego for falling over a barrier at km 174.

The Mogi-Bertioga highway is also completely closed due to the rupture of a pipe at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of the barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion, beyond the Oswaldo Cruz highway.

The Social Fund of São Paulo and the State Coordination of Civil Defense started distributing this Tuesday around 7.5 tons of humanitarian aid items donated to the victims of the storms, according to the government statement.

In addition to donations such as non-perishable food, mineral water and clean clothes in good condition for use, those interested can also make deposits, financial transfer or PIX to help displaced or homeless families, through two social fund accounts.

The tragedy on the north coast of São Paulo is the latest to hit Brazilian cities, where precarious buildings, often built on slopes and risky areas, are the scene of disasters during the rainy season in the country.

In February last year, more than 200 people died after floods and landslides hit Petrópolis, in the Mountain Region of Rio de Janeiro.

Bahia and Santa Catarina have also recently suffered from natural disasters.