From: Felix Busjaeger

A payment card for asylum seekers should make illegal migration less attractive. Almost all countries agree on implementation. Bavaria is taking a different path.

Berlin – It is intended to reduce the possible incentives for illegal immigration: Almost all federal states in Germany agreed on a common procurement procedure for the introduction of a payment card for asylum seekers. In the future, asylum seekers should receive part of the state benefits as credit. While 14 out of 16 want to complete their joint process by the summer, Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are going their own way. They also want to introduce a payment card – but much faster and in some cases with stricter rules. An overview of what is known so far.

What does payment card mean for refugees: This is known for the payment card for asylum seekers

After long discussions, the federal and state governments agreed last November to introduce a payment card for asylum seekers. Instead of cash, migrants should receive a card with credit for purchases. The payment card for asylum seekers is intended, among other things, to prevent money from being transferred to families or friends abroad.

A refugee holds a debit card in his hand. A payment card for asylum seekers is now to be introduced. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

“In my view, this is a very important step to reduce incentives for illegal migration to Germany,” emphasized Rhein. The co-chair of the Prime Minister's Conference, Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD), explained: “The financial resources provided under the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act are intended to secure livelihoods in Germany; with all due understanding, they do not serve to finance families in their home country.”

How does the payment card for asylum seekers work: card without account connection

“The introduction of the nationwide payment card is a milestone,” said Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and explained that the incentives for irregular migration must be significantly reduced. The payment card for asylum seekers should not have an account connection and can generally be used in all sectors. Payments abroad are not possible. “Use can be restricted regionally by the individual states and sectors can be excluded,” explained the Hessian Prime Minister and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK), Boris Rhein (CDU). He cited the gambling industry as an example.

How long the payment card for asylum seekers is ultimately valid depends on the legal situation in Germany. Theoretically, due to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act, it is possible for refugees to receive benefits for up to 36 months. They would be restricted by the card throughout this period – unless they are recognized or find work beforehand. If the law is tightened, a payment card for asylum seekers could become a reality for a much longer period of time for asylum seekers who have not yet been recognized or tolerated.

Payment card for refugees is coming: How much cash asylum seekers still receive

With the introduction of payment cards for asylum seekers, the federal states hope to have better control over payment transactions. Nevertheless, it is planned that asylum seekers will continue to receive part of their benefits in cash. This is what current case law provides. According to Rhein, this so-called pocket money is intended to be an amount of “100 to 150 euros”. “You can't avoid it, it has to be available in cash.” Like that Time reports, the federal states should also decide on their own which sectors are exempt from the payment card for asylum seekers. “There is a threat of a patchwork quilt,” said Andrea Kothen from Pro Asyl to the medium.

Payment card for asylum seekers: What is the benefit of the payment card for refugees The payment card for asylum seekers should be a credit-based card with a debit function. It also does not have an account connection. Each federal state decides for itself the amount of the cash amount and other additional functions. In principle, the card should be valid nationwide, but regional restrictions that also affect certain industries should be possible. Not possible: use abroad, transfers at home and abroad and card-to-card transfers. See also Pfizer has record revenue of $100 billion in 2022

Advantages of payment cards for asylum seekers: Administrative costs should be reduced

For Stephan Weil (SPD), Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, the payment card offers many advantages for asylum seekers. Since an introduction would largely eliminate the need for cash payments to asylum seekers, the administrative burden in the municipalities would decrease, said the SPD politician. Model tests have already shown that this corresponds to reality: a payment card is already part of everyday life for several hundred refugees in Thuringia.

From the point of view of those responsible, the initial response is loud German press agency Positive: The changeover went smoothly and was widely accepted, it was said. Nevertheless, the introduction of the payment card for asylum seekers will initially cost money, and there will also be ongoing costs. Loud Daily Mirror This could amount to ten million euros per year in Berlin alone. “In the nationwide implementation, it will be of central importance that the cards issued are compatible with each other everywhere in Germany,” said Managing Director of the Association of Cities and Municipalities, André Berghegger, to the Handelsblatt.

Payment card in Bavaria for asylum seekers: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is also taking a special approach

While 14 of 16 federal states are aiming for a joint procurement process for payment cards for asylum seekers, Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are taking a special approach. The Free State wants to test its own model for the first time next March. “While the joint tender by the other federal states has not even started yet, we are already in the middle of the award process,” said Sandro Kirchner (CSU), State Secretary in the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, it is “not certain that all participating federal states will limit cash payouts to the maximum during implementation, just as Bavaria wants and will implement this”. The radio station Antenne Bayern had previously reported. The payment card is expected to be introduced nationwide in the Free State by summer. Cash withdrawals should be limited to the legally required minimum. Four model municipalities – the city of Straubing and the districts of Günzburg, Fürstenfeldbruck and Traunstein – are scheduled to try out the planned payment card as early as March. The government in Schwerin has also decided on a special route for the payment card for asylum seekers in order to be able to introduce the card even more quickly. However, there should be no differences in content.

Countries want to introduce payment cards for refugees: criticism of the approach is loud

Many people in charge at state and federal level see many advantages in introducing a payment card for asylum seekers, but numerous interest groups are already sharply criticizing the regulations. The refugee council in Thuringia said that payment cards for asylum seekers are accepted in supermarkets. However, there are problems at the hairdresser, in smaller shops or when purchasing a Germany ticket. Pro Asyl called the card a “discrimination tool”. The main purpose is to make life difficult for people here and to scare them away.

The left-wing federal chairwoman Janine Wissler contradicted the assessment that the payment card would limit irregular immigration. Research shows that social benefits have no pull effects. Political scientist Hans Vorländer also confirmed this to the Tagesschau. And criticism of the payment cards for asylum seekers also comes from Berlin. The Berlin Senate is walking on “extremely thin ice” with the project, explained Diakonie board member Andrea U. Asch on Wednesday for the leading associations of independent welfare. “Experience with payment cards shows that it makes it more difficult for asylum seekers to live their own lives.” (fbu/with agencies)