The latest changes to the Champions League competition format make the UEFA ranking of associations and clubs even more important. That is why it is vital to know how it works well, because depending on these rankings, we could have some clubs or others in the highest continental competition. We will explain how it is calculated.
The score of a European league for the UEFA ranking depends on the results of the clubs themselves in the European competitions organized by the body. For this, only the five immediately preceding seasons are taken into account. To determine which federations have a higher ranking, a coefficient is calculated in which all the points obtained by the clubs of that federation are added by the number of teams that represent the league in the competitions.
System of points
Points are awarded as follows:
2 – Points for group stage wins (UCL, UEL, UECL)
1 – Points for wins in qualifying and play-off matches (UCL, UEL, UECL)
1 – Points for group stage draws (UCL, UEL, UECL)
0.5 – Points for draws in qualifying and play-off matches (UCL, UEL, UECL)
4 – Points for participating in the group stage (UCL)
4 – Points for reaching the Round of 16 (UCL)
4 – Points for the group winner (UEL)
2 – Points for the group runner-up (UEL)
2 – Points for the group winner (UECL)
1 – Points for the second group (UECL)
1 – Points for each round that clubs make it through since the Round of 16 (UCL, UEL, UECL)
The score for the teams also depends on the last 5 seasons, but it depends a lot on the competition in which they play, since the scoring system varies depending on the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Let’s see them.
Points system in Champions League
2 – Points for all wins from the group stage
1 – Points for all ties from the group stage
4 – Group Stage Participation Points
4 – Round of 16 Participation Points
1 – Points per round won by clubs since the round of 16
point system in Europe League
2 – Points for wins from the group stage (except play-off ties)
1 – Points for ties from group stage (except play-off ties)
4 – Points for each group champion
2 – Points for the group runner-up
1 – Points for each round that clubs reach from the Round of 16
The teams will have at least 3 points for participating in the competition, which will not be added, but will be awarded until reaching that number, to those who have not reached this score.
Scoring system in Europa Conference League
1 – Points for clubs eliminated in the first qualifying round
1.5 – Points for each club eliminated in the second qualifying round
2 – Points for those who do not overcome in the third qualifying round
2.5 – Points for each club eliminated in qualifying play-offs
2 – Points for wins from the group stage (except play-off ties)
1 – Points for ties from group stage (except play-off ties)
2 – Points for the group champion
1 – Points for the group runner-up
1 – Points per round reached by clubs from the semi-finals
The teams will have at least 2.5 points for participating in the competition, which will not be added, but will be awarded until reaching that number, to those who have not reached this score.
#Functioning #UEFA #coefficient #leagues #clubs #qualification #Champions #League
Leave a Reply