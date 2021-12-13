The months of confinement were complex, where time at home also reformulated the habits and ways of ensuring our health from different areas. Only work flexibility, adaptation to digital ecosystems, as well as a new appreciation of our diet have reported important changes in the consumption trends of Mexicans.

Eating outside of work and school environments has also found us with more time to cook, experiment, eat at home and as a family, in such a way that we can seek more health in our body. The availability of information on the internet and the ease of buying online (e-commerce) has made us more aware of the importance of taking care of our health and knowing how to choose the foods and beverages we consume every day.

According to the global real-time consumer information platform, Zinklar, searches for lactose-free and sugar-reduced products on the web have reached triple-digit growth, coupled with the fact that more than 65 million people are looking for new solutions to strengthen and take care of your immune system.

In the last year alone, 57% of consumers in Mexico have shown a much more active awareness to take care of their health and improve their habits, opting for products of more natural origin, increasing their physical activity and eating in a balanced way, according to Zinklar’s report.

This has also led to a much more “flexitarian” approach, which in the words of the consulting firm Nielsen entails a greater interest in putting into practice a diet with plant-based foods, while maintaining those of animal origin, including dairy. This trend has reached 66% of Mexican consumers, who also opt for locally sourced food, which has resulted in a challenge and opportunity for food companies.

An example of this can be seen in the commitment and healthy options, to cook and prepare at home, as well as to share with the family, by companies such as Danone, who in addition to meeting the needs of their consumers, share clear nutritional information, in addition to promote a healthier diet, hydration and lifestyle.

This is evident in some of its star products such as Danonino®, which now offers a presentation to share with the family and mix it with fruit or cereal and consume it at home now that some children do homeschooling; Activia®, which launched formats to share in flavors such as natural with chia, berries and prunes, as well as its natural version without sugar, all these presentations have billions of probiotics for digestive health care. For its part, “Danone Esencial” contains all the good things about yoghurt such as ferments, 100% Mexican fresh milk and a mixture of natural fruit, as well as being lactose-free and comes in recycled packaging. For the care and strengthening of the immune system “Danone Defensis” is also a yoghurt, with billions of probiotics L. casei 431 and added with 50% of vitamins C and D plus zinc, key nutrients for the normal functioning of the immune system.

Faced with a trend in the consumption of functional foods, much more conscious and healthy, María Fernanda Zuccolotto, nutritionist responsible for Scientific Affairs of Health and Nutrition at Danone, assures that consumers are the guide of the company, who set the course for innovations in order to guarantee the development of healthy and inspiring products and at the forefront in line with the different lifestyles of Mexicans.