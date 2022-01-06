Everything you can think of will make it to the supermarket one day. Chocolate orange mayonnaise, alcoholic sparkling water with gingernut flavour, spinach crackers, coconut coffee cups. Oh wait, this is all here already! The supermarket shelf is one big blur of flavors. And those who love it can look forward endlessly to the next product introduction. A day without a new kind of chocolate, peanut butter or tea is a day wasted.

Looking forward to 2022 Read here what people are looking forward to in the new year

Many things to look forward to don’t come overnight, but slowly bubble up and gradually trickle down to the masses. Every now and then something comes up from the undercurrent that makes you think: hey, something is changing.

Trend watchers are therefore not tarot card readers, but people who don’t have their eyes in their pockets. If you see what is happening now, you can foresee what is coming and look forward to it. And that’s what we asked a number of people who are professionally involved in food and drink: what are you looking forward to this year? And what does that say?

Helen Kranstauber is co-founder of Food Cabinet, a campaign agency focused on healthy, fair and sustainable food choices. “I’m looking forward to the first stews from Mixblik, a social enterprise in Rotterdam that offers women from different countries and food cultures a work-study trajectory and from the spring can cans and sell their favorite dishes.” Kranstauber makes you happy driven entrepreneurs who want to do something for the community. She can name a few more. People who make kebab from kohlrabi and open their first branch this year, a baker/artist who organizes everything for the village behind the bakery. “Make it concrete and then things will change.”

A day without a new kind of chocolate or tea is a day wasted

These kinds of initiatives are appropriate for this time, says Marielle Bordewijk, food designer. “Companies are thinking more actively about how they can contribute. Not only because consumers ask for it, but also because that way they can add value to their product.” She sees more and more producers – she mentions a biscuit manufacturer and a beer brewer – who make direct agreements with grain suppliers and farmers, thus committing themselves to cleaner agriculture. „The farmer comes closer to the board.” You don’t see the effects exactly on the first spring day of 2022. But still. “I’m looking forward to seeing those changes in the landscape. More flowers, herb-rich meadows and less monotonous fields.”

Sustainable is a catch-all term that includes everything: social, climate, nature or animal-friendly, better prices for farmers. This also includes local food. Although you sometimes have to go abroad to see how you do that.

Maureen Belderink, editor-in-chief of delicious.magazine, can’t wait for the Slow Food Fair in Turinnext fall. “You see a hundred varieties of balsamic vinegar, tomatoes that grow at the foot of Etna, I saw bergamot for the first time – the citrus fruit that gives earlgrey tea flavor. Terra Madre, as the fair is called, “is one big statement for honest, well-produced food”.

Belderink is also looking forward to new flavors. „We are going in 2022 the korean cuisine explore further. You can already see kimchi, fermented cabbage, in some supermarkets. There will be more to come.” That doesn’t have to be in contrast to local food. The farmer from whom you order a vegetable crate can supply the cabbage for the homemade kimchi.

Moringa and yuzu

To get a sense of what’s coming, you can look to forerunners abroad. The American organic supermarket Whole Foods is talking about grains that are better for the soil before 2022, just like Bordewijk: grains that give back. About ‘reductionism’, another word for less animal, more vegetable. About ‘ultra urban farming’ – think of mushrooms growing above the aisles in the supermarket.

Whole Foods does not only look at what the planet needs, but also at the last gaps in the market. Products with hibiscus, moringa, yuzu and sunflower seeds are very much 2022. Like ‘functional fizz’, drinks with probiotics and herbs. And non-alcoholic tequila and rum, for a sober ‘drysolation’.

Talk about isolation. Why shouldn’t food and drink be just as tasty and good at home as in the catering industry? Rose van Asten, coffee advisor and taster, saw last year that people have started drinking much better coffee at home. Some spend the ‘personal development budget’ they receive from their employer on barista training and immerse themselves in the latest coffee varieties. “There is a lot of development in the drying of the kernel: with or without oxygen, with more or less pulp, letting cinnamon dry with it: this is how you can influence flavours.” In 2022 you can use the term . at specialist shops ‘anaerobic fermentation’ (dried without oxygen) on the label. Van Asten: „I am looking forward to joining in 2022 drinking coffee at people’s homes. Ultimately, this interest in coffee at home will also have an impact on coffee in the catering industry: it will undoubtedly also get better.”

Home will never be the new out. But we did discover last year: you can To match or even exceed the quality at home. Although the first invitation for 2022 has yet to come, trend watcher Gijsbregt Brouwer is already looking forward to his next dinner party. Brouwer saw the phenomenon emerge (or revive) in the United States, culinary magazine Bon Appetit devoted an attachment to it and cookbooks about dinner clubs and dinner parties were published. “The host or hostess sends a nice invitation, is busy all week with the preparations, chooses special wines and serves six or seven courses.” Sometimes a sommelier is invited, sometimes a contribution is requested, sometimes you are asked to dress up festively or to bring an interesting guest with you. Everything is possible, as long as the whole exudes exclusivity. Brouwer: “No kale with sausage.”

With everything that will be added in 2022, you can hope that something will also disappear. Twenty disposable containers with a delivery meal. The word vegan on everything that has never had anything animal in it. Fruit pancake mix without fruit. We can probably do without it. After all, the chocolate hummus and carrot popcorn also quietly left through the back door.