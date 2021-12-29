“So these political leaders have an exit function for a hard-working MP who has devoted his soul and salvation to our rule of law,” Koç wrote on Twitter at the time. ‘Fortunately, they are not about that, but there are 342,000 voters whom he does not abandon. @PieterOmtzigt.’

Koç calls politics ‘extremely fun, also nationally’. She wants to ‘engage with society and the community’. She reacted strongly earlier this year when notes by former scout Kajsa Ollongren, in which there was talk of a ‘function elsewhere’ for then CDA member Omtzigt, were recorded by an ANP photographer.

The affair around ‘function elsewhere’ had a major impact on Koç, she says. “It was very bizarre. You don’t believe it and think: what is happening here? I was quite upset about it.” Not just because it was her own husband. “I fled from a country where you can’t really speak of a rule of law,” says Koç, who comes from Turkey. ,,What happened went against my image of the Netherlands. That cuts in quite a bit.”

Koç has been a member of the Enschede city council for the CDA since 2010, but will therefore not add a fourth term. The party had appealed to her to do so. “For the past eleven years I have been a councilor with great passion and pleasure,” she said.

,,The question is whether I can continue with the same enthusiasm. The answer to that is tricky and complex for me. Recently, however, the events within the national CDA have also been a huge struggle for me, partly due to the great personal impact on myself and my family.”