Hospitality in Spain protests the lack of direct aid and the restrictions they have to comply with after a year of pandemic. Claudio Alvarez / EL PAIS

Spain is the largest country in the euro zone that allocates the least to direct aid to companies, according to a comparison by Funcas published on Tuesday. While the Spanish Government has approved 7,000 million, the German has put 50,000 million, the French 20,000 million and the Italian, 11,000 million expandable to 25,000. As a percentage of gross domestic product, the difference narrows a bit: Spain accounts for 6.4% of GDP, compared to 6.7% for Italy, 9% for France and 15% for Germany.

But above all, the delay with which aid may arrive is of concern, says Funcas. In Spain they are already several months late, while in Germany and France they began to distribute them with the second wave. In addition, the management has been entrusted to some communities that will have to develop systems to process the aid, launch the calls and pay them. It represents a management challenge with a more complex start-up that can create disparities between autonomies, highlights the study service of savings banks.

On the other hand, in Italy and France you can go directly to the Tax Agency online at the click of a button. It is a more immediate procedure, says Raymond Torres, Funcas joint director and author of the study. In Germany it is also managed through the regions and an audit is required. But the Germans are already on the third tranche of aid and there the system is very busy.

Another problem detected in Spain is that far fewer beneficiary sectors of the aid have been included. It has been restricted to 95 of the 538 activities. And that subtracts firepower from the Spanish plan. In Germany and France, they began offering them only to businesses that suffered from administrative limitations of the activity. But since the beginning of the year these grants have been open to everyone. In France, with a 50% drop in income, there are at least 1,500 euros. In Italy they start almost at the same time as Spain, but they have generalized them from the beginning.

Of course, the thresholds for falling income to access the grants are similar. In Spain, a 30% decrease in turnover is required compared to 2019. However, the percentage of lost income that they compensate and, therefore, the amounts are lower. In Germany it reaches 90% of fixed costs; Italy delivers 60% of the drop in turnover and is reducing according to size, and France, between 15% and 100%. Spain gives 20% or 40% of what exceeds the 30% drop depending on the size. However, by incorporating a minimum of 4,000 euros, the Spanish device helps the small business more, emphasizes Funcas.

With the prolongation of the pandemic, the financial situation of many companies and small businesses has deteriorated, increasing their debt and threatening to endanger their survival. Hence, it is important to successfully develop this strategy, recalls Funcas.