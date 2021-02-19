The weak start to the year at an economic level due to the deterioration in consumption and the reduction in affiliation with Social Security have led the economists of the Fundación de Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas) to cut their GDP growth forecast by one point this year to 5.7%. According to his calculations, the recovery will be “delayed” to the second half of the year, although it all depends on how the tourism sector fares this summer.

Under the forecast that this year’s tourist season will be similar to last (26% compared to a normal year), the year would close with a growth of 5.7%, displacing the recovery to 2022, when economists forecast GDP growth of 6.3%, one tenth more than the previous figure. But if the sector recovers better than expected thanks to vaccination and higher demand and 50% occupancy is reached compared to the pre-crisis years, GDP growth will be 7% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022 , thus reaching at that moment almost the economic level of before the pandemic.

However, if the summer is less buoyant than in the central scenario and the tourist season closes with 12% occupancy compared to a normal year, GDP growth this year will be only 4.2% and 5, 3% the next one. “Adequate communication is necessary to promote tourism and establish good transport coordination protocols before summer arrives. The stakes are up to 2.5 points of difference in this year’s GDP »said Raymond Torres, director of the International Situation of Funcas, during the presentation.

Right now there are more than 70,000 million euros “embalmed” from tourismTherefore, as the health situation improves, an “intense” recovery in the sector may begin, said the economist.

Regarding private consumption, a great lever for growth, Funcas calculates a dammed demand of 53,600 million due to the “over-saving” of families due to the economic and health context. “It is unlikely that these millions will translate into more spending on immediate consumption, but over time it can have an impact on the growth rate being more positive over the years,” Torres explained.

For this reason, they consider that the change in the trend in consumption will occur in the second half of the year, as vaccination is reflected in the health figures and the restrictions of the autonomous communities are relaxed. Thus, they foresee a stagnation of GDP in the first quarter (+ 0.1%), a rise of 0.9% in the second and true growth afterwards, with a rise of 2.6% in the third quarter and a 3 , 4% in the room.