Tourists in the Patio de los Naranjos of the Mosque of Córdoba. PACO PUENTES

The feeling that the first half of the year will be, economically, an elongated version of 2020, is spreading more and more among analysts and research services. Funcas is the latest example. The entity’s forecasts lower its previous prediction of growth for the Spanish economy for this year by one point: from 6.7% to 5.7%. For the next one, the scenario will not change much: it raises the advance from 6.2% to 6.3%. The reasons for the downward revision are basically two: restrictions on activity and mobility have led to a weak start to the year both in Spain and in neighboring countries, which will not help exports. And the delay in the vaccination campaign postpones the return to normality.

Funcas’ predictions for this year are more pessimistic than those of the Government, which expects growth of 7.2%, but they are very similar to those of the IMF (5.9%), the European Commission (5.6%) or the BBVA research service (5.5%). The Savings Banks Foundation believes that European funds will contribute around 1% of GDP this year, and it will take longer to be noticed with all their firepower. It places the tourism sector as key. Draw two scenarios, one optimistic, in which this summer it is possible to reach 50% of a normal tourist year and GDP growth could grow more, up to 7%. And another pessimistic, in which the sector would only work at 12% of a usual campaign, and therefore activity would only improve 4.2% this year.

Carlos Ocaña, CEO of Funcas, has pointed out that the evolution of vaccination in other countries will influence the greater or lesser influx of travelers. “But there is an important part that depends on us,” he added. The greater speed at which the United Kingdom, the largest emitter of tourists to Spain, vaccinates, fuels expectations, although the analyst does not exclude that among the side effects of the pandemic there is a certain “fear of traveling.” In addition, Ocaña called on the authorities to be increasingly selective in the application of the restrictions, although being careful not to withdraw them prematurely. “As the end of the pandemic is looming, it is important to maintain them,” he added.

The transfer of the bulk of the recovery to 2022 as a result of the sluggishness at the beginning of this year is becoming more and more pervasive among analysts. This is what not only the economists at Funcas believe, but also those from BBVA’s research service, although the IMF and the Commission still maintain this exercise as the epicenter of improvement. The bad start to the year of indicators such as manufacturing activity or effective employment have led Funcas to sketch a 2021 split in two. A first semester where the pandemic will be the protagonist —with GDP falling one tenth in the first quarter, and improving nine between April and June—. And a second semester of strong acceleration —with growth of 2.6% in the third quarter and 3.4% in the last—, with consumption as the engine.

For everything to follow the marked path, Raymond Torres, director of the situation at Funcas, believes that three challenges will have to be faced in the coming months: the speed of vaccination inside and outside of Spain, the granting of public aid to companies to avoid stagnation and the implementation of reforms to increase the multiplier of European funds.

The imbalances will still be there. The public deficit will be 8% of GDP in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022. And the debt will stabilize, according to Funcas, around 118% of GDP. In this complex environment, Ocaña believes that there is no room for increases in the interprofessional minimum wage, as demanded by the unions with new mobilizations. “The priority is to protect employment, and the rise in the SMI does not protect it,” he believes.