07/10/2023 – 21:51

The National Arts Foundation (Funarte) launched this Monday (10) “Funarte Resumed: Programs to Foster the National Arts Policy”. Investments of R$ 52 million are planned for initiatives in the visual arts, circus, dance, music and theater. The event took place at the Sidney Miller room, at the Gustavo Capanema Palace, in Rio de Janeiro. The site has been under construction for 12 years and is expected to fully reopen in 2024.

The total resources available to the institution should increase in the next semester. There is a forecast that other programs will be presented that total R$ 100 million in investments from Funarte’s direct budget for 2023 and 2024. According to the president of the institution, Maria Marighella, the focus of these promotion actions is on diversity.

“Funarte’s programs incorporate affirmative actions of different natures, such as reservation of vacancies and differentiated scoring criteria. Measures that intend to correct distortions and guarantee equal opportunities and employability for women, black people, indigenous people, people with disabilities, trans and transvestites. The next steps in expanding rights demand specific initiatives that can also contribute to the development of youth and childhood”.

Of the programs announced today, four will split the sum of R$52 million. Most of them have public notices whose registrations for artists and companies in the sector begin on July 13th and go until August 28th. The forecast is that the results will be released in November. The notices will have quotas for specific groups: a minimum of 20% for projects for black people, a minimum of 10% for projects for indigenous people and a minimum of 10% for projects for people with disabilities.

development programs

“Funarte Retomada” foresees resources in the amount of R$ 18 million divided into 5 notices of R$ 3.6 million: one for each Funarte attribution language (visual arts, circus, dance, music and theater). The objective is to promote activities that involve creation, renovation of works, training, research, exchange, preservation and memory of the arts.

The “Funarte Artistic Mobility Scholarship” aims to promote national and international dissemination of small and medium-sized Brazilian events. With an investment of BRL 2.4 million, it focuses on the circulation of artistic agents, which includes covering expenses with accommodation, food and transportation for artists and cultural works.

The “Funarte Award for masters and masters in the arts” will make R$ 1.6 million available to 16 people considered artistic references in the communities where they live. To this end, prizes will be awarded to those aged 60 or over, with 10 years of experience in Brazil, who have been fundamental in the transmission of artistic knowledge.

The “Funarte Program of Continuous Actions” foresees R$ 30 million to foment the productive network that promotes the access of the Brazilian population to art. This includes artistic spaces, frequent calendar events (shows, biennials, salons), groups and collectives of continuous activity.

Public and private support

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, participated in the event and said that one of the portfolio’s priorities is investment in a national arts policy. In addition to the public resources made available to Funarte, the minister called on private sector companies to contribute to cultural production in the country.

“We are working on decentralization and dialoguing with those who produce, act, but mainly with those who sponsor. Minc is dialoguing with culture partner companies so that they understand the value of the development law, the Rouanet Law, to raise awareness and sponsor cultural productions in the North, Northeast and Midwest regions”, he said.

“Because the Brazilian artistic and cultural sector employs 7.5 million workers throughout Brazil. We need to qualify the sector and boost the art economy and this will only be possible with the decentralization of promotion”, he added.























