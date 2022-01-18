The brand ‘Festivals Region of Murcia, more music’ is presented in Madrid with a promotional action promoted by the Regional Government and businessmen in the sector. Funambulista, Kuve and a surprise band will perform this Thursday, January 20, on board a bus located in the heart of the city (Fuencarral 125), starting at 5:45 p.m., as part of the performances scheduled for the International Fair of Tourism of Madrid, Fitur 2022.

A free ‘show’ that can be enjoyed in the heart of the Spanish capital, and that will be the perfect way to present this initiative that promotes the positioning of the Region of Murcia as a leading destination to enjoy major music festivals, in a territory that “has more than 300 days of sunshine a year and a varied and quality complementary offer”, according to sources from the Community. For this reason, a gastronomic promotion action will also be developed in collaboration with 1001 Flavors Region of Murcia.

Under ‘Festivals Region of Murcia, More Music’ the most important events that already take place in the Autonomous Community are grouped together and, thanks to the aid and incentives that have been launched, it also aims to become a pole of attraction for new initiatives business.

«Today the Region of Murcia hosts a significant number of festivals and concerts every year. In 2019 alone, this tourism industry managed to attract more than 210,000 visitors who generated an economic impact of more than 24 million euros, demonstrating the development potential it has,” the Community concluded in a statement.