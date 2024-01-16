Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/16/2024 – 19:45

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples reported this Wednesday (16) that the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) will continue with the regularization of the Tekoha Guasu Guavira Indigenous Land, in Paraná.

Earlier, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin suspended the court decisions that prevented the resumption of the territorial demarcation process.

According to the ministry, the report that identified and delimited the indigenous land was published by Funai in 2018, but was annulled by the body itself in 2020, under the previous government.

“In 2023, Funai reviewed the decision and resumed the IT demarcation process. However, the procedure is the subject of two legal actions that are being processed in the Federal Court, in the Regional Court of the Fourth Region (TRF-4). With Minister Fachin's decision, Funai will be able to continue with the land regularization of the TI”, informed the ministry.

Fachin's decision was made amid an increase in violent conflicts in the region. According to the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi), on Wednesday (10), indigenous people of the Avá-Guarani ethnic group were shot at while praying. The attack left four injured, who were taken to a hospital in Toledo, Paraná.

The territory is located in the Paraná municipalities of Guaíra, Altônia and Terra Roxa, close to the border between Brazil and Paraguay.