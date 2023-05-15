Bolsonaro government ordered the acquisition of 19 tons of meat for Vale do Javari; Indigenous people say they never received the food

The president of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), Joenia Wapichana, said that she will investigate the purchase of meat that should have been delivered to indigenous people from Vale do Javari (AM).

According to newspaper report The State of S. Paulothe government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ordered the purchase of 19 tons of steak. The product should be destined for indigenous people and Funai employees. However, it was never included in the basic baskets distributed to families. One of the contracts is still in effect.

“I’m going to verify the information, because it is about acts of the previous management and for that I need to verify it with the competent internal departments at Funai”, declared Joenia to the newspaper, adding that she had already contacted the technical area of ​​the agency to find out what happened to the meat.

As per the Estadão, the government selected 2 suppliers in Manaus to serve the Vale do Javari region. The city is located about 1,000 km from the villages. Even if the food reached the indigenous people, they would not be able to store it, as the meat would be frozen.

O Estadão spoke with indigenous people from the Javari Valley, who confirmed that they did not receive the meat. “We don’t get food. Making the acquisition and sending it to the village does not exist”, declared Bushe Matis, coordinator of Univaja (Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley).

The newspaper also spoke with Mislene Metchacuna Martins Mendes, Funai employee responsible for signing the purchase contract.

“Not everything that constitutes the basic food basket contemplates a specific diet for these indigenous people. It really was a waste of public money.”, said Funai’s current director of administration and management. “Part of the food arrived without conditions for consumption, but the order was to deliver.”

She said she signed the contract because the STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined that Funai would deliver basic food baskets to indigenous peoples during the pandemic.

“On that occasion, technical information was prepared and sent to the Presidency of Funai, highlighting the cultural differences and dietary specificities of the indigenous peoples of the Javari Valley, but it was never considered. So, the order of the previous management was that the servers deliver basic food baskets”, he declared.

Contracts were signed from 2020 to 2022. Estadão analyzed the purchase of 5,500 purchases of food for indigenous lands throughout Brazil. On the pretext of the covid-19 pandemic, half were made without bidding. According to the publication, the purchase money went to newly created companies and there was no proof of delivery.

Only dry products were delivered to the indigenous people. The baskets sent to Funai employees also contained chicken meat.