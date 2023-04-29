On the same day that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed the homologation decrees for six indigenous lands after five years of stoppage, the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) advanced in the processes of recognition of two other territories.

On the night of this Friday (28), the president of the municipality, Joênia Wapichana, issued the acts of identification and delimitation of the Indigenous Land Krenak de Sete Salões, in the municipality of Resplendor, southeast of Minas Gerais; and the Sawre Ba’pim Indigenous Land, traditionally occupied by the Munduruku people, in the municipality of Itaituba, state of Pará, on the middle Tapajós river.

According to Funai, the identification and delimitation takes place after the completion and approval of the anthropological, historical, land, cartographic and environmental studies of the areas by the Presidency of the foundation. This corresponds to one of the main stages of the demarcation process, followed by declaration, homologation and, finally, regularization. In all, around 700 indigenous people live in the Krenak area. In the Munduruku land, about 240 families are covered by recognition, which add to three other areas of the same ethnic group where about 1,000 people live.

“After seven years, Funai is delimiting indigenous lands again. Funai has returned to fulfilling its constitutional and institutional attributions”, celebrated Joênia Wapichana.

torture laboratory

During the military dictatorship (1964-1985), the area where the Krenak people live was the scene of one of the biggest human rights violations of that period. The authoritarian government even set up two reformatories within the territory that served as prisons and torture for indigenous people throughout the country. “It was a torture laboratory”, describes Geovani Krenak, one of the community leaders. “My grandfather was one of those victims of torture, he had to flee the country and died in exile”, he reports.

The National Truth Commission, in its final report, published in 2013, presented 13 recommendations related to indigenous peoples. Among them, a public apology from the Brazilian State to the indigenous people for taking their lands and other human rights violations, in addition to the installation of an Indigenous Truth Commission. In all, it is estimated that more than 8,300 indigenous people may have died as a result of the dictatorship’s crimes.

Furthermore, the Krenak people more recently experienced what is perhaps the greatest catastrophe in their history. The rupture of the Fundão ore tailings dam, in Mariana (MG), contaminated the flora and fauna of one of the largest hydrographic basins in the country, the Rio Doce, a sacred river for the Krenak, called Watu by the indigenous people.

The rupture of the dam, controlled by mining companies Vale and BHP Billinton, from Canada, caused the death of 19 people and the loss of more than 11 tons of fish by suffocation. It was the biological death of Rio Doce. The Sete Salões area, which is now advancing in its demarcation process, is the only preserved stronghold of the Krenak people.

“Sete Salões has become the main means of survival for the Krenak, because there we still have water, animals, medicinal herbs. With the 2015 crime, everything we had in the territory ended and this became the only way of perpetuating the culture, survival of the Krenak people and our spiritual strengthening”, explains Geovani.

In 2021, the Federal Court even condemned the Union for the successive crimes of the Brazilian State against the indigenous peoples of the region, in a lawsuit filed by the Federal Public Ministry. The sentence ordered the federal government to make a formal apology and accelerate recognition of the Sete Salões area.

Mining and pesticides

In the Amazon, the Tapajós River is currently the target of a series of environmental and ethnic threats against the Munduruku people. “The leaders who live in the territory are pressured by farmers, they are sick with pesticides. It is a territory that is a source of survival for us”, says Beka Munduruku, who accompanied the signing of the delimitation report for the Sawre Ba’pim Indigenous Land, which covers more than 150,000 hectares. The area covers part of the banks of the river, considered sacred by the people.

“More than half of the indigenous lands in Brazil still do not have legal security. That’s where there’s more violence,” observes Weibe Tapeba, special secretary for Indigenous Health at the Ministry of Health, who also participated in the ceremony.

Demarcations

In the morning, President Lula signed the homologation decrees for six indigenous lands. The act took place during the closing of Camp Terra Livre 2023, in Brasília. The processes had been stalled since 2018, as former president Jair Bolsonaro stated that he would not make any demarcation during his government.

The areas approved for exclusive indigenous use are:

Indigenous Land (TI) Arara do Rio Amônia, in Acre, with a population of 434 people and declaratory decree of the year 2009.

TI Kariri-Xocó, in Alagoas, with a population of 2,300 people and declaratory decree of the year 2006.

TI Rio dos Índios, in Rio Grande do Sul, with a population of 143 people and declaratory decree of 2004.

TI Tremembé da Barra do Mundaú, in Ceará, with a population of 580 people and declaratory decree of the year 2015.

TI Uneiuxi, in Amazonas, with a population of 249 people and declaratory decree of the year 2006.

TI Avá-Canoeiro, in Goiás, with a population of nine people and declaratory decree of the year 1996.