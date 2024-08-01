Online casinos have become quite a sensation in Mexico; some offer a wide selection of slots, live casino and bingo, while others also include the option of placing sports bets to support the favorite team in the Liga MX or other sports tournaments.

However, one thing that most, if not all of them, agree on is that they usually have casino games to win real money without investing. Of course, this is not promoted so openly, otherwise, the site would go bankrupt in a few days.

This article is for those types of cases; it will explain in depth how to enjoy these titles without spending a penny, as well as additional tips for when you are ready to take risks and bet real money.

Why play at an online casino instead of a physical one?

Many gamblers tend to choose a land-based casino over an online one for a number of reasons. Some do so to reconnect with friends or simply because they prefer to experience the thrill of gambling on these games, but if the reason they visit casinos is for their game selection, then online casinos are superior in many ways.

To start with, online casinos offer demo versions of their games that can be tried at any time without risking any money. It should be noted that the winnings in these cases will be fictitious and cannot be withdrawn from the site as real money.

Additionally, these digital betting sites often present promotional campaigns that can give extra value to the money wagered on the platform. However, what happens in the case of those players who are looking for casino games to win real money without investing? The answer lies in no deposit bonuses.

Earn without investing: what are no deposit bonuses?

This type of promotional campaign, although rare, allows punters to get bonus money without having to spend their money. Instead, they ask for other conditions based on the player’s gaming history, or even as a gift after creating a gaming account.

For promotions that are granted after registering on the platform, an additional condition will be requested from bettors: account verification.

Verifying a gaming account is a mandatory process that must be carried out at all casinos for legal reasons, especially when it comes to withdrawing funds. This process can be carried out through the player’s gaming account menu and by sending photos of documents that can be used to identify him, such as a passport.

Now, once the account is verified, the bettor will instantly receive one of two possible benefits:

Cash Bonuses: A pre-set sum of money that is subject to wagering limits.

Free Spins – Free spins that can be used on specific casino slots.

In both cases, it is imperative to pay attention to the terms and conditions of these bonuses. While all casino offers have them, no deposit bonuses usually have much stricter conditions – after all, it is “free money that the casino is giving to punters”, so to speak. Such conditions include the following:

Wagering Requirements

This condition, present in almost all casino bonuses, is the basis for being able to enjoy casino games to win real money without investing through a no deposit bonus. They indicate how many times the bonus must be wagered to convert the remaining money into real money. It is usually expressed with a number and a cross (20x, 30x, 40x, etc.).

Expiration

Sets the time the player has to meet the wagering requirement. This is usually 7 to 30 days, but varies depending on the casino offering the promotion.

Contribution

This condition indicates which games contribute to the wagering requirement and in what percentage. Slots, for example, usually have a total contribution of 100% towards the wagering requirement, while games with a higher RTP such as blackjack and roulette usually have a contribution of between 10 and 20%.

Limitations on specific games

A condition that applies mostly to free spins bonuses and states which games the bonuses can be used on.

Casino games that can be played for free

If you are looking for fun and not hunting for profits at all, then sites like Stake They have the answer: a catalogue of games in their demo version that can be tried again and again.

This may not lead to any real profits, but playing a casino game in its demo version brings its advantages before playing for real profits:

It allows you to understand the rules of the game: its winning combinations, bonus rounds and certain technical details, such as its RTP and volatility.

There is no limit on the number of uses, you can play it as much as you want in this version.

It is perfect for designing strategies with which you can meet the wagering requirement, in case you go for a no deposit bonus.

Now, if the question is what kind of games have a demo version, the answer is simple:

All slots, including video slots, Megaways, clusters, fruit slots and jackpot slots.

Virtual table games (single player), such as blackjack, baccarat, plinko casinopoker, roulette and dice.

Some exclusive titles from the operator.

Of course, there is one exception when it comes to games that cannot be played in their demo version, and that is live casino games.

Live Casino Games: Demo Not Available

Live casino games or “live casino games” are titles that simulate the experience of a physical casino, since the games are presented by a real croupier from a specialized recording studio or directly from a real gaming room somewhere in the world, such as Las Vegas.

The interesting thing about this variant of the classic casino games is that not only can you place bets in real time while the result is presented on the screen, but you can also engage in conversation with other bettors and with the dealer himself thanks to its real-time chat system.

The only drawback of these games is that they do not have a demo. Due to the high cost of maintaining these games and the salary of the dealers who maintain them, it is not possible to play these games in their demo version. In such cases, it is advisable to play the single-player version to understand its rules.

Tips to make real profits without spending money

As already clarified several lines back, the premise of playing casino games to earn real money without investing is only possible through bonuses, especially those that do not require an initial deposit. However, one should not forget that all these bonuses are subject to conditions that make the opportunity to earn real money with them quite a challenge.

In such cases, planning how to take advantage of these bonuses should be a priority, something that can be achieved with a solid gaming strategy. Here are some ideas that can be applied to get real money from these bonuses:

Set the time it will take to meet the wagering requirements and adjust the betting level to meet it.

Try the demo version of the games to understand how they work.

Choose games that have a high RTP level, which indicates a theoretically higher return on wagering potential.

Never borrow money to play online. Applies to those bonuses that require a deposit to withdraw winnings, or in case of not being able to meet the wagering requirement with the bonus money.

What about real money bonuses?

There are some bonuses that casinos offer that have higher benefits than no deposit bonuses, but you must make a deposit to do so. There is no problem with these types of offers, but there are some aspects that you should take into consideration when going for them.

Choosing the payment method with which to bet

To begin with, you should choose a payment method according to the needs of each bettor. For example, Visa and MasterCard cards They are a perfect option for those who prefer the security offered by their preferred banks, whether it be state-of-the-art SSL encryption, a two-factor authentication, or something different. However, it is important to keep in mind that withdrawals using these methods can take anywhere from two to seven days.

Of course, there are other more typical betting options, such as OXXO, the popular supermarket and grocery store chain, with which you can deposit online from its platform or directly from one of its branches. It should be noted that withdrawals with this method are not possible, so it is advisable to choose another one.

If you’re looking for something more modern, e-wallets are a more user-friendly option, and are known for processing all transactions immediately. However, some withdrawal requests may incur fees, and some bonuses may not be available when depositing with these methods.

Know what kind of bonuses the platforms offer

Although most casino bonuses offer bonus money or free spins as a reward, how these bonuses are acquired is where the trick lies. The most common ones require the player to make an initial deposit, something like 200 pesos or perhaps a little more, which gives them a bonus with a percentage value of that deposit as a reward.

If, for example, a player comes across a deposit bonus worth 150% and deposits 500 pesos, then the bonus will be worth 750 pesos. Some offers may award free spins instead, around 50 or 100, but there are deposit bonuses that can award even more than 200.

Of course, there are other types of promotions available at casinos, such as loyalty campaigns, which reward players who bet regularly on their platform, or slot tournaments, where thousands of players compete to get to the top positions and win real money prizes.

Read and understand the terms and conditions

Something that was talked about earlier is that all bonuses are subject to terms and conditions, and this is no different when it comes to real money bonuses. Wagering requirements, expiry and contribution are also present in these real money offers, but they are not the only things to pay attention to.

Real money bonuses are subject to a maximum deposit amount, which determines how much you can win with the bonus, as well as whether the bonus is split into two or more parts. The latter is quite popular when it comes to welcome offers, which are considered the best offers from these operators.

In any case, every bettor must read and understand each of the terms and conditions of the offers in order not to miss the opportunity to make real profits with them.

To close

With this article, the question of whether there are casino games to win real money without investing was clarified; the trick is to take advantage of the platforms’ no-deposit bonuses, as they offer the opportunity to make real profits as long as the game account is verified.

Of course, each operator has its own scheme as to how they give real winnings to their players, although in most cases, these are tied to real money bets. It is only advisable to read their conditions thoroughly so as not to fall victim to the fine print.