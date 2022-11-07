A recurring postcard places Miami as a global epicenter of the endless party, full of luxury, noise and debauchery in neon tones. And although that festive, diverse and jovial halo remains practically all year round as an inherent character of its history, today the iconic city of Florida is much more than that.

Concerts, theater, parades, performances, special events and experiences for all tastes, ages and interests permeate day and night throughout the city with the largest Hispanic population in the United States. And the presence of what is considered by many to be the most important art fair in the world has been the perfect excuse for two decades to date to enjoy the full range of fun, culture and experiences that Miami has prepared for us, especially overnight.

And it is well said that Miami is fascinating, vibrant and colorful during the day, but at night we speak of a completely different and special “animal”. Whether you arrive earlier or stay a few days later during this year’s Art Basel (December 1-3, 2022), this list of venues and events will help you better design your ultimate, personalized guide to seeing and enjoying the city. Miami nightlife.

Jason Koerner (Getty Images)

1. Art and fashion go hand in hand

Within the framework of the most important art fair, the galleries, curators and artists project the best of themselves on all possible showcases, be they museums, auditoriums, round tables, openings and above all the attire. In Miami, fashion and art go hand in hand and it is the perfect showcase to incorporate allusive events, being the gala of the FDLA (Fashion Designers Latin America) one of the most outstanding events, and the perfect opportunity to learn about the work of Latin American designers, artists and photographers.

On December 2 and 3, 2022 at the Rosita Hurtado Atelier forum, located in a strategic area between the Miami Design District and the Wynwood Art District, the FDLA celebrates its fourth edition with an exclusive party with a rigorous black tie and red carpet , which is followed by an art exhibition and photographic exhibition of Latin American artists, closing each day with an artistic fashion show by designers selected by the FDLA committee.

2. Celebrate art with a bit of a party

A mind of daring dimensions saw fit to fuse the Art Basel ecosystem with the idea of ​​an endless party, that is how the Miami Private Club Art Basel was born, where the arts rest during the night under an offer of music and entertainment.

665 Northwest 117th Street in Miami awaits all its attendees with 5,000 cubic feet of fun, a gala, outdoor activities, themed sections and all the aura of exclusivity that the occasion deserves.

3. A special brunch

The so-called “green industry” continues to evolve in the places where it is allowed, being a fertile area not only to explore business veins but also to merge creativity, experiences, information and enjoyment. Thus, on December 3, within the framework of the art fair, the Blunt & Brunchwhich this year welcomes various local firms, owned by women.

A day of good time, round tables and meetings with industry leaders and pioneers, as well as a brunch with the best local menu, live music games by local legends, swimming pool, yoga classes, puffs and painting sessions, in addition to of gifts and more.

Paul Giamou (Getty Images)

5. An electronics legend

Regardless of art and culture, the Miami night is legendary for its music, its beach and the fun that these two elements detonate when they melt into the sunset. On the night of December 3, one of the most famous venues in the area, the TreehouseMiami, which is located in the heart of Miami Beach, hosts an electronic music legend, Paul Van Dyk. Perfect closure for a day no less special.

6. Collectivity and floral-inspired experiences

Art and food under an emotional and subtle floral concept, by the brand The Culture Candy, which takes its experience from November 30 to December 3, in an effort to make visual arts more accessible in public spaces. , relying on the culinary arts.

All this is complemented by the collective exhibition La Botánica, curated by The Culture Candy at the restaurant Orange Blossom Miamiwith the work of artists such as Lee Read The CubanJunior Charles, MC Hewlett, Lara Arbore and Monito Bandido, where pop art, abstract painting, spiritual art and popular art styles are the perfect pretext for dialogue and harmony, in an environment of diversity and inclusion .

7. Feminism, art and technological avant-garde

Wonder Woman Initiative takes advantage of the dynamism and synergy of Art Basel to honor strong and inspiring women, through its EIKÓN event, which includes art installations, parades, music and dance performances, as well as award galas, talks, conferences and workshops.

At EIKÓN, through art and technology, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a visual experience, where the concept of the diversity of existence exists with the life experiences, struggles and triumphs of women beyond. from the confines of the collective understanding of society, merging with elements of fashion, art and humanitarianism in a single space.

8. Awesome and must-have art

Since 2006, this kind of “alternate fair” to Art Basel, enriches the days of unofficial activities, with a sample of emerging artists whose work is exhibited on paper, outdoors in a very peculiar patio and in a relaxed atmosphere. and fascinating.

From November 30 to December 4, the Dorchester Hotel (1850 Collins Avenue) hosts the work of artists of diverse styles and origins, being one of the most attractive and constant independent “satellite events” under the name of the INK Miami Art Fairwhere curators, collectors, critics, artists and the general public meet to trade and exchange perspectives on art.