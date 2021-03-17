By Kabira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi) – Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation «Mother of the Nation», the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training launched, today, Wednesday, the tenth session of the «Fun Festival Health and Fitness 2021 », which will last for 4 days through visual communication technologies. The events are continuing electronically, with the participation of 33 governmental and private institutions. In its current version, the festival offers a range of health, entertainment and sports services to enhance awareness of the importance of physical, psychological, mental and social health.

Ambitious strategies

On behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima «Mother of the Nation», Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, inaugurated the activities of the tenth session of the festival, saying that the wise leadership’s orientations contribute to developing the ambitious visions and strategies of state institutions aiming to improve their performance according to leading international standards, and is also working on Supporting distinguished initiatives and programs that enhance the participation of the people of the country in the sustainable development process

Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State

She added: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is always keen to support, care and support the efforts of various institutions, including Abu Dhabi Technical, which always strives to achieve all the desired goals during the programs and activities it launches, including the Health and Fitness Fun Festival 2021. Her Highness also supports the center that organizes The current session, despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, works to provide an advanced and diversified level of health services, sports and leisure activities that contribute to making national generations more aware and working on health paths that ensure the safety of society from the effects of the global pandemic.

Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi explained that organizing the new session under the slogan “Prevention is better than treatment” is a positive matter that reflects the extent of compatibility and harmony with the state’s strategies during the current stage in which the world is living under “Covid 19”, where the festival brings important messages between them, the need to All members of society are at the level of social responsibility.

Community empowerment

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said: We highly value the material and moral support provided by the wise leadership, in order to enable Abu Dhabi Technical to launch and organize programs and initiatives with strategic goals and benefits, and through which directives are achieved. Wise leadership to empower the community in general, and the students, youth and girls of the Emirates in particular, to be ready to meet the requirements of progress and renaissance in all engineering, technological, medical and industrial disciplines at all stages and ages.

Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi

Al Shamsi added: Thanks are extended to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, who sponsors the programs and targeted initiatives launched by Abu Dhabi Tech., Including the “Fun for Health and Fitness Festival”, which has become a milestone in the emirates of the country, given the importance of the free services it provides to the public.

Ali Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Acting Deputy Director General of Abu Dhabi Technical, said that the festival’s activities include interactive seminars and lectures through live broadcasts, during which the audience meets with doctors, university professors, and fitness and nutrition experts, in addition to paragraphs that ensure the interaction of family members, which enhances the patterns of healthy behavior for everyone.

Psychological health

On its first day, the festival podium discussed several lectures, and Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Senior Assistant – Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, spoke about “fire safety” and addressed the danger of random electrical connections, and electronic devices remaining working for long periods, calling for the need to cut off the electrical current in order not to cause fires. .

Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, Head of Health Promotion Department at the Abu Dhabi Health Center, gave a lecture entitled “Healthy lifestyle during Covid 19”, in which she emphasized the integration between mental and mental health, which is only available by following a healthy lifestyle, with physical activity, nutrition, drinking water, good sleep and abstinence. About smoking.

Dr. Asma Bin Huwaidi from Mediclinic – Al Noor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said that mental health is not just the absence of disorders, but rather a condition in which individuals realize their own potential, adapt to normal stress situations, and work productively and meaningfully from childhood and adolescence until adulthood. She emphasized that anxiety is a success factor, but if it exceeds the permissible limit, it turns into a mental illness, noting that one in 4 people in the world suffers from a mental disorder.

Obesity and Corona

Dr. Tawfiq Atta of the Medeor Clinic stated that obesity is a disease of the age, and it has worsened during the pandemic and has become classified as dangerous because it threatens the lives of many people under quarantine due to lack of movement and inactivity, which leads to depression and tension and increases the intake of harmful foods. He explained that movement and activity are much more important than drugs and surgeries, except in a few cases, pointing out that stress due to hearing news related to “Covid-19” leads to an increase in the hormone “cortisone”, and studies indicate that obese people are more susceptible to the “Corona” virus. He recommends a healthy diet, focusing on foods low in calories and high in nutritional value, such as fish, legumes, fruits and vegetables, eating 3 main meals with two snacks, drinking water of at least two liters per day, and practicing physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day.