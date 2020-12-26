Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s recent release ‘Coolie No.1’ has been widely criticized on social media. How the film is and liked or not, it depends on everyone’s personal thinking and choice, but there is a scene in this film which is being mocked on social media. Seeing this scene, people are saying that seeing this scene, Newton will also make Suicide.

Actually, in a scene in this film made under the direction of David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan jumps on top of a moving train and saves a child. However, this scene has become so funny that people are enjoying the fun on social media. See, some funny tweets:

Let us know that ‘Coolie No.1’, released on Amazon Prime a day earlier, stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Shikha Talsania and Johnny Lever in the lead roles besides Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. It is a remake of David Dhawan’s film, released in the same name in 1995, with Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan in the lead roles.

