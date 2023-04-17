At the medical-scientific congress ‘In the heart of Santa’ in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa), a round table on how to positively change the lifestyles of adult smokers. “The new protocols and guidelines come to our aid in trying to help the patient along his path – explains the psychologist Dr. Martina Gangale – but today there are also alternative tools in our favor: for example heated tobacco systems, which being available, quickly accessible and simple, they can represent a valid alternative to bring patients closer to a process of change”.