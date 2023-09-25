“The first fundamental point is that health protection cannot be ignored. Information must start with the youngest, so that they can understand how even heated tobacco has negative effects on health. It is clear and evident, and we have found it of the survey data, that for smokers, switching from traditional tobacco to heated tobacco brings benefits”. These are the words of Ilenia Lucaselli, group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Budget Commission, on the sidelines of the conference – presented in the Civita Room of Palazzo Generali in Rome by Istituto Piepoli and Adi Consum – about “The habits and opinions of adult consumers of heated tobacco products”.

“For this reason – adds Lucaselli – producers must become promoters of information campaigns that support government action”. “The executive – concluded Lucaselli – “has given ample demonstration of attention towards this specific industrial sector, so much so that the actions undertaken have made us a beacon in Europe”.