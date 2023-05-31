The scientific director of the Fadoi Study Center spoke at the Coehar annual conference on the reduction of harm from smoking, on the occasion of the ‘No Tobacco Day 2023’ organized by the University of Catania

“Smoking is the primary causal factor for chronic bronchopathy which continues to be among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of patients with this disease are willing and able to quit smoking. Preclinical and above all clinical research must help us understand if there are tools – electronic cigarettes or heated tobacco products or digital tools – that can help in the process of cessation and in any case reduce the risk related to smoking. The Coehar group of Catania has notably distinguished itself internationally for having carried out some of the most significant studies in this area, for a still long challenge”. Gualberto Gussoni, scientific director of the Fadoi Study Centreparticipating in the work of the Coehar’s annual conference (Center of excellence for the acceleration of harm reduction) on the reduction of harm from smoking, on the occasion of the ‘No Tobacco Day 2023’ organized by the University of Catania.