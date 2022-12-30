This end of the year has been interesting on the subject of video games, since many creators have hinted at the plans they have regarding releases for the 2023, with big names behind. At the very least, the creator of final fantasy, hironobu sakaguchicommented that he will continue working for a new RPG despite having announced his retirement.

For your part we have smoke ueda from GenDesignwho for those who do not know him, is responsible for great icons of the brand PlayStation in the era of his second home console. He is credited with innovative games such as ICO and mainly Shadow of the Colossus, game that could undoubtedly be the biggest icon of his career so far.

Here is one of the quotes he gave to the magazine of Famitsuwhich gathered testimonials from great exponents of video games and their dreams to 2023:

All of genDesign is working hard to finally be able to announce something, so please support us.

Let’s remember that the last game of smoke Ueda It came out a long time ago The Last Guardian, and so far only few details of the author’s next great work have leaked. However, there are no videos or anything to indicate a solid project that we will see within the next few years. For that reason, fans await any announcement.

Via: resetter

Editor’s note: Another game by Fumito Ueda is already needed, since since 2016 we have not seen any of his work, and that feeling of having a more minimalist game is necessary from time to time. I really liked The Last Guardian, but I hope his ambitions go one step further.