L’last week of the year is about to end and the 2023 is at the door. With the new year, for the developers many opportunities arise to realize new and exciting projects. Among the many companies that are working on new content, there is one in particular that we haven’t heard of for several years.

Fumito Ueda it is a known game designer who made some iconic titles now considered classicslike Shadow of the Colossus, ico and the last The Last Guardian. Ueda is remained silent for many yearsdespite some suspecting that he was continuing to work in the gaming world.

Lately, together with his new team, GenDesignUeda revealed star making something he can’t wait to show the public. The game designer announced the happy news to the Japanese magazine Famitsuwhich published the information in the end of year collection.

Apparently, all of GenDesign is working hard on this mysterious project to make sure of present it precisely during 2023. Ueda trusts in fan supporthoping they can be patient.

The Last Guardianas many know, was a very particular title that required more than 8 years of development. The title, despite i numerous referrals, did not shine much from a technical point of view. Hopefully Ueda and his new team keep past mistakes in mind to avoid repeating them.

