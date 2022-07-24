Fumito Ueda, director of games like The Last Guardian, has released the image of his next title at genDesign, anticipated with a greeting card in 2021.

Ueda and Jinji Joragai have been working on the title since 2016, meaning their departure from Sony after working on The Last Guardian for them. The new title will be fully funded by Epic Games.

An in-depth look at the image shows the protagonist wearing a robe leaning against a giant mechanical structure, very reminiscent of the sci-fi world. The setting looks like a dystopian future, however they are all hypotheses and it would be the first time of a science fiction project for Ueda, but which would certainly open new interesting approaches for the producers of Shadow of the Colossus.

In fact, both in this title, in Ico and in The Last Guardian, the protagonist of the game is always an unknown kid who has to proceed in the story between action situations and environmental puzzles, usually collaborating with fantastic animals.

Source: Twistedvoxel