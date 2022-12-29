Fumito Uedawell-known game designer behind Ico, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian, reported together with his new team GenDesign to want announce the new game in development during 2023, finally clarifying what he has been working on for years now.

The claim is contained in the usual collection of interviews published by Famitsu for the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, with the “good purpose” of the team referring precisely to the presentation of their new game in development. “All of GenDesign is working hard to be able to finally announce something new, so please give us all your support,” Fumito Ueda’s team told the Japanese magazine.

Also in this case it is only a very vague short sentence, but also quite significant for all those who are waiting for something from Ueda. Recall that this is the designer who created Ico, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian, first within Sony and then detached from the company.

Ueda is now an independent developer and has founded his own indie team called GenDesign, with whom he has been working for some time on a new project of which, however, practically nothing is known yet. Something emerged through some illustrations, but really too little to know what it could be: we remember an image that appeared in January 2021 in a sort of greeting card for the new year, and another that emerged last summer. Perhaps in 2023 we will be able to see something more concrete about the new project.