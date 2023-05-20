Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister since October 2021 and host of the G-7 summit to be held this weekend in Hiroshima, came to power backed by the credentials of a moderate reformist and effective consensus builder. His rise responded to a large extent to what is probably the most significant political feeling in the Japanese country since the postwar period: the desire for stability.

But a world in brutal upheaval has meant that Kishida, 65, is promoting very determined political actions in the internal sphere of defense and the economy, and also very prominent movements in the diplomatic sphere. Kishida is a member of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has ruled Japan almost without pause – but with often fragile executives – since its founding in 1955.

Affable, discreet and endowed with good government experience having previously been Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, he was described as the Mr Status Quo. A general election held a few weeks after taking office offered him, with a solid victory, popular legitimacy.

The context of the invasion of Ukraine, the inflationary flare -although this has affected Japan less than other countries- and a deterioration in relations between the advanced democracies and China is the framework for reading the impulses that Kishida pilots.

Increased military spending in a pacifist country

It is in this context that the military reinforcement promoted by the prime minister in a pacifist country since the end of World War II is explained. Kishida announced in December 2022 an increase in military spending from 1% to 2% of GDP over the next five years.

The prime minister vigorously reaffirms his government’s attachment to the pacifist values ​​that have marked the country’s identity since 1945. Kishida, with family origins in Hiroshima, where he has his electoral college, wanted to organize the G-7 summit in the symbolic city to underline the rejection of war and weapons of mass destruction. Members of his family died in the US atomic attack. But it is evident that the reiterated adherence to pacifist values ​​does not exclude that the new Japanese defense strategy represents a profound shift with respect to the past.

In foreign policy, Kishida has led a clear political alignment with the United States and the EU on sanctions against Russia, and explicitly pronounced a decisive concept: Ukraine can be East Asia tomorrow, referring to the risk of an attack from Beijing against Taiwan. Until now, no sitting Japanese prime minister has directly linked a possible Chinese invasion of the island to the security of his country, where large US forces remain deployed. Kishida has ties to the island through his family history, as an ancestor of his settled there during the time of Japanese rule, opening a kimono shop.

In Hiroshima, Kishida is trying to foster the connection between the G-7 and other very important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, some clearly aligned with the group, such as Australia and South Korea, and others not aligned, such as India, Indonesian and Vietnamese.

Kishida represents a moderate PLD current, far from the revisionist nationalism advocated by Shinzo Abe, the charismatic former prime minister assassinated in 2022, when he had already left power. But, paradoxically, the turn of international events has led the new prime minister to promote a powerful reinforcement of the Japanese defense that was undoubtedly within Abe’s ideals.

Kishida distances himself from Abe not only on nationalism, but also on economic policy and leadership style.

The ruler is trying to pursue his own course after years of Abe’s unorthodox economic policy – known as abenomics and made up of monetary incentives, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms―, emphasizing as a reference value the reduction of inequality with a series of measures labeled as New Capitalism. This also fits with a shift towards social cohesion policies that is widespread in advanced democracies.

Last October, the Government presented a package worth some 200,000 million dollars [unos 185.400 millones de euros] largely aimed at mitigating the effects of rising prices, especially in the energy sector. The package is added to another of about 380,000 million launched in November 2021. Together, it represents an action equivalent to 13% of GDP.

In terms of political style, Kishida avoids certain touches of prominence and personalism of his own. of Abe, which also surfaced in his relations with other international leaders. It is possible to expect in the G-7 a pragmatic, sober style, without histrionics.

