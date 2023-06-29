Fulvio Filace is dead. The 25-year-old university student who was seriously injured in the explosion of the Volkswagen Polo, a diesel-electric prototype, last June 23 on the Naples ring road, did not make it. The young man was in the car with Maria Vittoria Prati, a CNR researcher, who was also badly burned and died the following day from her injuries.

Filace, hospitalized at the Cardarelli Center for Burns in Naples, had undergone a first surgery and his conditions appeared stable; subsequently a respiratory decompensation would have taken over which would have quickly caused his death.