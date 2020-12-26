A.In Pompeii, Italy, archaeologists have unearthed an intact counter in an ancient snack bar from the time the city fell. The “snack bar”, as the museum called it, was one of the oldest in Pompeii, announced the Parco Archeologico on Saturday.

“The opportunities to study this thermopoly are extraordinary because this is the first time an area of ​​this type has been excavated in its entirety,” said a representative from the museum. A Thermopolium is a Roman restaurant.

Animal and nereid pictures adorn the counter

The counter had already been partially excavated in 2019. During the work, the experts also found remains of food and bones from humans and animals that were victims of the volcanic disaster on the Gulf of Naples in ancient times. According to initial findings, the human remains are those of a person around 50 years old who was probably lying on a kind of bed at the time of the disaster. Other remains are still being investigated.



Holes in the stone table: researchers assume that the food for sale was displayed there.

:



Image: EPA





The yellow painted counter is decorated with images of animals, depicting an everyday situation and the image of a nereid, a nymph of the sea, on a seahorse. The ducks and a rooster depicted were probably animals that were slaughtered and sold in the shop. There are also holes in the stone table where the researchers assume that the food for sale was displayed.

Even a prankster seemed to have tampered with the counter of his time. “Nicias shameless shit” is literally carved next to one of the paintings in Latin. Nicias, for example, could have been the shop owner.



The ducks and a rooster depicted were probably animals that were slaughtered and sold in the shop.

:



Image: EPA





Pompeii was sunk in the eruptions of Vesuvius in 79 AD. Ash, mud and lava buried the settlements. The historic city was rediscovered in the 18th century. Since then, new findings have come to light again and again. The archaeological site is one of the most popular attractions in Italy. Most recently, the archaeologists succeeded in reconstructing two men who were probably surprised by the eruption.