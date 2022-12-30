Undoubtedly, one of the first-person classics is Preygame that appeared in 2017 and managed to captivate millions of users thanks to its immersion with the action and interesting story. And something interesting that has become known around the subject is a playable prototype version released not long ago for those who want to try it.

The most curious thing about this version is that it is not one that has been played for systems designed shortly before its official release, but that it is a demo of nineteen ninety fiveso the style graphics are noticeable DOOM. In addition, you can see unfinished walls and one or another element out of place. At least that is appreciated in the video.

Check it out right here:

This prototype was leaked by a group of fans of the Prey original, who mention that it is a project of 3D Realms of the month of November nineteen ninety fiveWhat is most striking is that you can download and try this unique version of the game for yourself. You just have to follow simple steps to install, here the link.

To start the game you have to type in the console prey demo4then press Tab to reopen the console and type load demo4. There are some demos available using the command ‘play demon’. After logging in, the controls are intuitive to follow like any other game on the pc.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Being able to access these prototype builds is always nice, so it will be interesting to give it a review. Above all, when there are no videos involved, but one can play them in depth and explore the code.