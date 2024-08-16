Realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, recently revealed in an official note the latest innovation that revolutionizes industry standards: 320W SuperSonic Charge charging technology. This next-generation technology not only offers the fastest charging power ever seen, but sets new standards for safety and efficiency, radically transforming the user experience.

The 320W SuperSonic Charge represents an extraordinary achievement for realme, which had already made headlines with the 240W charging record introduced with the realme GT3. Now, with This new technology, realme allows you to fully charge a smartphone in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. In one minute, the charger can bring the device to 26% charge, while in less than two minutes it exceeds 50%.

The result of two years of research is a revolutionary 4420mAh foldable battery, the first of its kind. This four-cell battery, inspired by foldable devices, It allows for simultaneous charging of individual cells, maintaining a slim design and integrating perfectly into the smartphone and features an AirGap Voltage Transformer.. This innovative system isolates the high voltage from the battery in the event of a fault and ensures a safe and efficient charging process.

In the same note, Realme, in addition to fast charging, announced six new technologies that improve the user experience in three key areas: AI, performance, and imaging. Among these, one stands out the first solid state button with sliding functionality, designed for smooth and intuitive use. The anti-glare screen, inspired by the structure of a moth’s eyeoffers optimal visibility even in direct sunlight.

AI Motion Picture Technology realme transforms static images into dynamic videos, while AI Gaming Super Resolution offers gamers smooth and crystal-clear images, enhancing the gaming experience.