It’s no lie that anime games that are really worth it are rare. Even being exaggerated, we can say that we count them on the fingers of one hand. Why is this happening? What is the problem? You probably wondered this in Square enix when they got their games out of Fullmetal Alchemist.

What happened? Go! Collective thought reaches the same conclusion: Fullmetal alchemist it is perhaps the best story of the last 20 years. The work of Hiromu Arakawa amazed locals and strangers with a ‘steampunk’ type setting and the famous myth of alchemy and many taboos related to life. What could go wrong if we bring this to video games?

Technically we are talking about a scenario that could be transferred to an adventure game or an action RPG title, however, the formula never worked and, exaggerating, we could also say that the whole plan failed because it did not come out at a time when technology he was having a great time.

Now in the summer of 2021, Fullmetal alchemist will be 20 years old and to his credit he has two animated series, a light novel, two films and a certainly questionable live action that is short. And the games? 4 for PS2, 2 for Nintendo DS, 2 for PSP and 2 for Wii. What happened? Technically nothing. 20 years later, should something happen? Of course!

Who could produce the return of Fullmetal Alchemist in a new game?

Anniversaries should be a clear pretext to see the return of any franchise and Fullmetal alchemist should not be the exception. Developers already have the technology to produce an adventure game or RPG based on the story of Hiromu ArakawaEven if we go crazy, it wouldn’t be bad for the author to develop a spin-off.

But asking is very simple, anyone can do it and it would not be fair, so we are going to propose some studies that could without problems produce a set of Fullmetal alchemist in due time (there are not many either).

The first is the experienced team of CyberConnect2 that specializes in fighting games, but, with the quality of their CGI animations they could deliver us a title of Fullmetal alchemist really colorful. To that we can add that making an RPG or adventure title would take them out of their ‘comfort zone’.

The other study that could also do a game of Fullmetal alchemist it would be the same one that gave us Astral Chain or Bayonetta: Yes! PlatinumGames. Their – mere bulk – are action games, however they are good when you give them a proper IP and they have a good team of artists on hand. They can make an adventure title with their eyes closed. To that we must add that it has a good relationship with Square enix for his work with Nier Automata.

What is the problem in making a new FMA game?

Although the 20 years of Fullmetal alchemist sound like an excellent pretext for Square enix – out of nowhere – get the batteries for a new game of the original work of Hiromu Arakawa, the reality is that it may no longer be the profitable product it was 8 years ago when it was still ‘Brotherhood‘which turned out to be a real hit.

Right now, the lights are on other projects that have much more attention and relevance. There has to be some kind of rumor that reveals something important and spectacular that makes you believe that a new game of ‘Alchemists of Steel’ can work.

We could argue for hours why Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood It is the best anime of the last 20 years or that manga is a marvel that cannot be surpassed for a long time, but getting into video games is another matter and we know in advance that the formula has already been used a lot and it did not work.

There is no point in making assumptions, it only remains for us to see if Fullmetal alchemist receives some kind of recognition or tribute from fans now that he will turn 20 on July 12.



