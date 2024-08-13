Fullmetal Alchemist It is one of the most popular works of recent years, it is the shonen which broke the classical structures and ideas of the genre, however, it was not always considered as what it is today. However, in principle, Hiromu Arakawaits author, did not think that such success for her work was possible.

Fullmetal Alchemist It stars Edward and Alphonse, a pair of brothers who, due to chaotic circumstances, need to find the philosopher’s stone. Although they are in a universe that respects the principles of alchemy, their search will be equally complicated.

Fullmetal Alchemist It began publication in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan. and in fact, although she granted a first color issue for the series, the author was aware that the magazine usually gave little space to generate sales for the titles and because of this, the series could be cancelled soon.

At first, Fullmetal Alchemist It was not a boom and the author commented in an interview —which was published in 2017 but reprinted in 2021— that she thought she would have to flee with her work:

“The first issue was published in color, but after that I had no more color copies. […] So I thought, ‘Oh, it’s not popular,’ and I was relieved (laughs). Monthly Shonen Gangan is cancelled after at least two volumes of a title, so I was also considering that pattern. [para Fullmetal Alchemist]If it doesn’t work, I’ll just do ‘next, next, next’ […] When I heard the number of copies of the first volume, I thought, ‘This will definitely not sell. ‘ I spoke to my editor and said, ‘If it doesn’t sell, let’s go north together and sell it. ‘ (laughs)

However, Fullmetal Alchemist collected 27 volumes of manga, has two anime installments and several live-action films. The series is one of the most beloved shonen in the contemporary manga and anime industry.

What is Fullmetal Alchemist about?

Fullmetal Alchemist It is set in a world where alchemy exists and respects the principles of equivalent exchange. A pair of orphaned children lose their mother and in an attempt to revive her, they break the rules of alchemy and as a result Alphonse, the younger brother, loses his body and Edward, in an attempt to save him, exchanges his arm and leg to anchor his little brother’s soul to a suit of armor he finds in his house.

After that, Both begin a long journey to find a way to return to normality, However, to find alchemists who can help them, they will embark on a path full of cruel ups and downs that involve their science and will meet villains who have been created, and will even intervene in political conflicts.

Fullmetal Alchemist has been considered a critical manga work.

