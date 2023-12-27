SQUARE ENIX announced the closure of the servers for Fullmetal Alchemist Mobileavailable in Japan at iOS And Android. The servers will be officially closed starting next year March 29, 2024but starting today it will be impossible to purchase in-game currency or other items.

Since the software house failed to develop the original story it promised fans, this one will be made in the form of a voice drama which will be streamed in early 2024. We just have to wait for further information about it.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu