SQUARE ENIX unveiled the Japanese launch window and released tons of new details for Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile. The title will be available in Japan starting from summer 2022 on iOS and Android devices, and it will be possible to pre-register starting today thanks to the official site. The game will be a free-to-play which will present microtransactions within it, and inside it we will be able to relive the iconic plot created by Hiromu Arakawa.

We leave you now with the first trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, under which you can find further details thanks to a brief overview of the title. Good vision.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile – Trailer

Fullmetal Alchemist Online – Overview Smartphone title based on the original work of Hiromu Arakawa, which has exceeded 80 million copies sold worldwide! The main storyline and its iconic battles will be brought to life thanks to the highest quality three-dimensional CG, which faithfully reproduces the original work. Even in the deepest of despair, the pair of brothers who used the forbidden alchemical technique known as Human Transmutation decide to go on a journey in search of what they have lost. Welcome to the world of Fullmetal Alchemist … Features Relive the iconic storyline by Fullmetal Alchemist, entirely voiced by an exceptional cast, and recreated in three-dimensional graphics and new animated scenes.

Immerse yourself in the most famous fights of the franchise, with alchemical battles featuring tons of on-screen details.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu