Through the store Hot Topic, you can preorder this Funko Pop exclusive of Lust from the line Fullmetal alchemist for a price of $ 12.50 USD, although they may not last long. Another option is to buy it through third parties through eBay.

This exclusive figure of Lust joins the line Funko Pop from Fullmetal alchemist that was announced a couple of days ago. The figures that had been announced so far are from the main characters of the franchise: Winry, Alphone, Elric, Roy Y Edward.

Who is Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist?

Anime series Fullmetal alchemist adapts the manga of Hiromu Arakawa that narrates the adventures of the brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric who seek to bring their mother to life using alchemy. However, his inexperience with her ended in dire consequences, Alphonse losing his body, joining his soul to armor and Elric losing his arm.

These brothers end up joining the military army to discover how to recover their bodies. Among its greatest antagonists are The 7 Deadly sins, homunculi that seek to destroy society with their power. On Fullmetal alchemist, one of the most memorable is Lust, a villain who seeks to gain power at any cost. It does not skimp on torturing its victims with its claws.

The specifications of the figure Funko Pop from Fullmetal alchemist exclusive of Hot Topic are the following: Figure Pop! Animation # 898, 3 3/4 ″ inches tall, made of vinyl By Funko Pop

